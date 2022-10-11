ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?

SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?

BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?

XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. The price of XRM...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Analysis#Moving Average#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Weekly Chart
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Adds Another Zero, Is It Time To Jump Ship?

Shiba Inu has had a hard time holding on to the value that it had garnered in the bull run of 2021. Along the way, there have been utility and use cases being put forward for the digital asset but even that has not helped it retain its value. Now, the meme coin has fallen below an important technical level, triggering sell signals.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Traders Face Dilemma Ahead Of Breakout, Will Price Rally To $60?

LTC price breaks down into a descending triangle as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. LTC trades below 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. LTC prices continue to...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath

The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant

Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K

Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?

DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. The price of DOGE needs...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,300: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline?

Ethereum tested the key $1,265 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but upsides could face hurdles near $1,300 and $1,310. Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?

Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?

The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000

The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?

BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. The price of...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange

The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy