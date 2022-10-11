Read full article on original website
Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham
NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Amazon van seriously injures pedestrian, crashes into car in Groton
An Amazon delivery van collided with a pedestrian and another motor vehicle during a crash in Groton on Wednesday night, according to Groton Police Chief Michael Luth. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday first responders said responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a delivery can near 321 Boston Rd., officials stated.
Massachusetts State Police: One man killed after crash during stopped traffic on Route 495
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
Boston police call off search for van in suspected kidnapping, call incident a ‘misunderstanding’
The Boston Police Department has called off the search for a van wanted in a suspected kidnapping and reported the incident was a misunderstanding. The department announced Thursday afternoon that officers were investigating a reported kidnapping that was reported to have occurred near 700 Commonwealth Ave. around 1:19 p.m. The...
Charlene Casey convicted in crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
A Suffolk Superior Court jury has found Charlene Casey guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the July 2018 crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Casey, 67, faces up to 2.5 years in prison on the charge. The jury found that Casey failed to yield the right of way to...
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
Worcester DA honors first responders for saving man trapped under Jeep for over 24 hours
As nearly 50 first responders participated in a day-long search for a missing Hopedale man in July, Milford Firefighter/EMT Christ Alt said it seemed like the chance of stumbling upon something was slim to none. “As more and more people got there, and everything got more organized, it just came...
Everett worker rescued after hours trapped in scrap metal shredder, reports say
A man working at a scrap metal business in Everett was rescued Thursday afternoon after hours spent trapped in a metal shredding machine, reports said. According to CBS Boston, an employee of Scrap-It Inc., a scrap metal recycling center, was caught in the shredder for several hours Thursday afternoon, requiring the help of first responders from four cities to free him.
Stabbing near Jamaica Plain’s Franklin Park Zoo under investigation
An investigation by Boston Police is underway following a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday night. 7News reported that a person was stabbed on Playstead Road at 8:30 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital. The victim’s condition remains unknown. Boston Police responded, along...
Police find ‘large amount’ of edibles inside Pawtucket man’s home
Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a "large amount" of THC edibles were found inside his home.
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
Brockton waste management driver struck and killed by truck Saturday
An employee of Graham Waste Services in Brockton was killed Saturday after he was struck by a truck on the company’s property at 1093 North Montello Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Brockton police received a report of an employee struck by a truck at...
Family emotionally describes 2-year-old’s death as Boston driver sits trial
The family and caretaker of a South Boston toddler killed by a car in 2018 delivered emotional testimony from the witness stand Tuesday, describing the fatal car crash and the moment they learned the young boy had died, at the trial of the driver charged with causing the collision. Suffolk...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
