Barstool promo code wins $150 if Commanders-Bears complete a pass

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before Thursday Night Football kicks off, you can click here and enter Barstool promo code MASSFOOTBALL150 to pick up a $150 bonus if...
GAMBLING
NFL Week 6 best bets, ATS picks

Ravens (-6) at Giants; over/under 45 points. Baltimore escaped its Week 5 Sunday night matchup against Cincinnati with a 19-17 victory on the strength of Justin Tucker’s right leg. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, leaving them alone atop the AFC North with a 3-2 record.
NFL
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Amazon Prime Video

If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.
CHICAGO, IL
