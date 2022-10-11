ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns part ways with veteran quarterback

By Chad Krispinsky
By Chad Krispinsky
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.

Rosen, a former first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, 10th overall, spent the preseason with Cleveland. He was released in the final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad. Rosen has also made stops in Miami, Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Atlanta before his stint in Cleveland.

The Browns also waived tight end, Miller Forristall. He appeared in two games this season but was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah was likewise waived from injured reserve.

The Browns will host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.

NBC4 Columbus

