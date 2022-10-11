ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Dozens gather at UW-Milwaukee for first ever 'Home Movie Day'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people gathered at UW-Milwaukee today, on Oct. 15, for the first ever "Home Movie Day". Members of the community brought old video tapes and film reels of family and friends to share with the community. They had a chance to ask questions about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to Wind Point and Menomonee Falls!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Oct 20. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lola the puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Julia Johns from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Oct. 14 to introduce us to this week's Pet of the Week. The star on the set today was Lola, a five-month-old puppy! Lola is currently being housed at WHS's Milwaukee campus. Not only did...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

Employ Milwaukee holds first-ever fundraising event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local organization held its first-ever fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 13 and CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield was the emcee. Employ Milwaukee helps young people in Milwaukee County. Among other things, it matches them up with jobs and job training, and Amanda Porterfield was honored to host their fundraiser at the University Club.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Broadcasting#Cbs 58#Walker S Point
CBS 58

Fatal fire near N. 76th and W. Heather leaves one dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Oct.14 one person died after a fire at a condominium complex in Milwaukee. The fire took place near 76th and West Heather Avenue just after 10am. Police told CBS 58 News, when they arrived on scene, they found a body that was unrecognizable. When crews...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS 58

Merrill Park neighborhood residents get free Ring Doorbells, agree to share clips with police

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ring Doorbells were installed in one Milwaukee neighborhood Friday as community advocates work to help give residents a sense of security. Four homes in the Merrill Park neighborhood now have fully operational Ring Doorbells. The technology allows homeowners to see who is at their door in real-time, while also recording the movement it senses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Only 3 weekends left to visit the Walk of Terror in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Spooky season is underway, and if you're into haunted houses, East Troy's Walk of Terror is sure to make you jump... and maybe even scream. Each room is creepier than the last with clowns, gore, bugs and more. The Walk of Terror haunted house...
EAST TROY, WI
CBS 58

High School football Week 9 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. Our first matchup is Kettle Moraine vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a final score of 17-13. Our next matchup is Brookfield Central vs. Germantown, where Germantown won with a final score of 14-0. Our next...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy