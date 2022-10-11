Read full article on original website
Dozens gather at UW-Milwaukee for first ever 'Home Movie Day'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people gathered at UW-Milwaukee today, on Oct. 15, for the first ever "Home Movie Day". Members of the community brought old video tapes and film reels of family and friends to share with the community. They had a chance to ask questions about the...
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to Wind Point and Menomonee Falls!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Oct 20. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/15)...Lots of Cheese Curds, Beer.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Of course lots of curds to talk about on this National Cheese Curd Day. And beer too.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lola the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Julia Johns from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Oct. 14 to introduce us to this week's Pet of the Week. The star on the set today was Lola, a five-month-old puppy! Lola is currently being housed at WHS's Milwaukee campus. Not only did...
Chess tournament honors Daniel Perelman's life and passion for chess
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brookfield community is continuing to remember 18-year-old Daniel Perelman who died in a plane crash last May while on one of his first solo flights. On Saturday, Oct. 15, he wasn't just remembered as a young man with a bright future, studying to be...
Court losing patience with Darrell Brooks' 'frivolous arguments' on day 9 of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas Parade trial continued on Thursday, Oct. 13 with more witness testimony and an hour-long rant by the defendant. Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Nine of Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies participated in the Waukesha Christmas Parade....
'We remember:’ Hoan Bridge lights up on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the famed Hoan Bridge was shone with bright pink and blue lights. While it was a beautiful spectacle, the colors meant more than just an illuminated backdrop on the river. Oct. 15 marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In a mission...
Employ Milwaukee holds first-ever fundraising event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local organization held its first-ever fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 13 and CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield was the emcee. Employ Milwaukee helps young people in Milwaukee County. Among other things, it matches them up with jobs and job training, and Amanda Porterfield was honored to host their fundraiser at the University Club.
Fatal fire near N. 76th and W. Heather leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday, Oct.14 one person died after a fire at a condominium complex in Milwaukee. The fire took place near 76th and West Heather Avenue just after 10am. Police told CBS 58 News, when they arrived on scene, they found a body that was unrecognizable. When crews...
A Mexican dish is making a reputation for itself in Milwaukee: Torta Ahogada
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate their culture, music and, of course, food! One such food item that has increased in popularity in the area is a Mexican dish: Torta Ahogada, also known as a drowned sandwich. A young Mexican from Milwaukee has dedicated himself to...
Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
'Dream come true:' Milwaukee youth boxing club receives full makeover from J.A.Y. Academy, Adidas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacks and stacks of gleaming trophies line the walls of Milwaukee's United Community Center Boxing Club (UCCBC). In the middle of the room sits the prized ring. To its left, a handful of punching bags hang from the ceiling. On the right, brightly colored boxing gloves sit empty, just waiting to be filled by the hands of a young fighter.
Brookfield's Embassy Suites to host chess tournament in memory of student pilot killed in plane crash
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A chess tournament has been set up in memory of Daniel Perelman, the student pilot who died in a plane crash in Wauwatosa back in May. It will take place tomorrow, on Oct. 15, at the Embassy Suites in Brookfield, with the first round set to start at 10:00 a.m.
Merrill Park neighborhood residents get free Ring Doorbells, agree to share clips with police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ring Doorbells were installed in one Milwaukee neighborhood Friday as community advocates work to help give residents a sense of security. Four homes in the Merrill Park neighborhood now have fully operational Ring Doorbells. The technology allows homeowners to see who is at their door in real-time, while also recording the movement it senses.
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Jack-o'-lanterns, hayrides and fall activities galore
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is as cold as it has been all season, but there are plenty of reasons to pop on a jacket and enjoy Southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 to take a peek at a few things to check out.
Only 3 weekends left to visit the Walk of Terror in East Troy
EAST TROY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Spooky season is underway, and if you're into haunted houses, East Troy's Walk of Terror is sure to make you jump... and maybe even scream. Each room is creepier than the last with clowns, gore, bugs and more. The Walk of Terror haunted house...
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Crash near McKinley and MLK Drive leaves 1 with serious injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A violent crash in downtown Milwaukee leaves two people injured. It happened around 9:15 a.m. this morning, on Oct. 13, near McKinley and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when a car rear-ended a large truck. You can see the car was wedged beneath the truck on...
High School football Week 9 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. Our first matchup is Kettle Moraine vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a final score of 17-13. Our next matchup is Brookfield Central vs. Germantown, where Germantown won with a final score of 14-0. Our next...
