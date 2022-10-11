The barbed voice of Ani FaNelli came to me in 2013. Though fictional, the protagonist of what would become my bestselling debut novel, Luckiest Girl Alive, was infused with elements and experiences from my real life, experiences that I was still too raw and frightened to claim as my own. In retrospect, I can see why that year was a personal flashpoint for me. We were post-Steubenville, the world outraged by the live Twitter documentation of a multiple-assailant assault of a girl who had become incapacitated by alcohol. Gone Girl, featuring the proverbial unlikeable female narrator, was a bonafide phenomenon. The alchemy of these two events produced Ani – someone who would allow me to get on the page the gang rape that had haunted me for years, to capture and release the fury that bubbled with comic absurdity beneath the basic bitch current of my everyday life.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO