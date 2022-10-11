Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Suits Up in Black Tuxedo and Open-Toed Sandals at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Selena Gomez was sharply dressed for the second annual 2022 Academy Museum Gala. While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Gomez wore a black tuxedo. Styled by Kate Young, the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s set featured long trousers and a matching blazer with curved satin lapels. For a sleek spin on traditional suiting, Young layered Gomez’s tux atop Wolford’s matching seamless $194 Jamaika bodysuit. The styling trick, which creates a streamlined bodycon silhouette, has become a go-to for stars including Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez and Kaley Cuoco, thanks to the Austrian label’s skinwear, bodysuits...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Jennifer Lopez Gives The Pinstripe Suit The Bombshell Treatment
Wall Street chic might be trending, but Jennifer Lopez’s take on pinstripes is more risky business than buttoned-up. Where Penélope Cruz, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid have all worn shirts and ties on the red carpet in recent weeks, there was nothing androgynous about the newlywed singer’s look for the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show in LA: a charcoal pinstripe wrap dress with her signature plummeting neckline. The twist? A matching fedora. Think ’20s mobster, but make it Lopez-level sexy.
All The Times Cate Blanchett Proved She Was The Queen Of Red-Carpet Rewears
“It’s chic to repeat,” Cate Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted on Instagram as the actor rewore a series of looks at Venice Film Festival in 2020. First, there was the sequin gown by Esteban Cortazar that she first wore at the London premiere of Carol. Then there was the reworked Alexander McQueen dress, which she had transformed into a top that she could pair with trousers – showing what a dash of imagination can do in the world of red-carpet fashion.
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith And More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
It’s no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: the messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring/summer 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there’s a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favouring this autumn: stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci’s sleek Attache bags.
Sofia Coppola Will Now Take You Behind The Scenes Of Her Priscilla Presley Biopic
Sofia Coppola has officially joined Instagram – but don’t expect to see the Oscar winner posting selfies anytime soon. “I much prefer being behind the camera,” the filmmaker recently told Vogue. “I’m of a generation before that still believes in retaining some sense of mystique.”
Inside British Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Event At 180 The Strand
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference – with events held across the US, the UK and Mexico – Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which had been decorated by Kanku Floristry for the occasion: what a greener model for the fashion world might look like, with contributions from Luxury Promise’s CEO Sabrina Sadiq and Mother of Pearl’s founder Amy Powney; how to foster greater diversity within the beauty landscape, with contributions by Charlotte Tilbury and Sabrina Dhowre Elba; Vogue’s Kate Phelan and photographer Nadine Ijewere on creating timeless images; and the future of runway presentations, led by Valentino’s inimitable Pierpaolo Piccioli. Adding a touch of popstar magic to the day? Dua Lipa, who joined British Vogue editor-in-chief and European editorial director Edward Enninful on stage for a chat about her life in fashion. Step inside the event, below.
Julia Roberts’s Suits Have Actually Been Her Signature For More Than 30 Years
To promote Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Julia Roberts wore a tan suit from the Gucci x Adidas collaboration from the autumn/winter 2022 runway. Complete with both brands’ logos on the chest, as well as the sportswear label’s triple jersey stripe on the pants, Roberts’s suit had a faux black karakul fur trim on the cuff. For an even more suited and booted touch, the actor wore a black tie.
The True Story Behind Empress Sisi & Franz Joseph’s Dramatic Courtship
In The Empress – the German royal drama based on the life of Austria’s Empress Sisi that debuted on Netflix this month – the first two episodes focus on her courtship with Franz Joseph I. They recount a complicated betrothal. Franz Joseph was originally promised to Sisi’s older sister, Helene. But, when the two families spent a weekend together, it was the younger Bavarian princess who caught the emperor’s eye instead. After a few stolen moments, they announce their engagement, much to Helene’s dismay.
I Wanted Revenge. What I Got Was Better
The barbed voice of Ani FaNelli came to me in 2013. Though fictional, the protagonist of what would become my bestselling debut novel, Luckiest Girl Alive, was infused with elements and experiences from my real life, experiences that I was still too raw and frightened to claim as my own. In retrospect, I can see why that year was a personal flashpoint for me. We were post-Steubenville, the world outraged by the live Twitter documentation of a multiple-assailant assault of a girl who had become incapacitated by alcohol. Gone Girl, featuring the proverbial unlikeable female narrator, was a bonafide phenomenon. The alchemy of these two events produced Ani – someone who would allow me to get on the page the gang rape that had haunted me for years, to capture and release the fury that bubbled with comic absurdity beneath the basic bitch current of my everyday life.
Victoria Beckham Teases Some Excellent New Dresses
Victoria Beckham has worked hard to refine the silhouettes of her brand signatures. To demonstrate just how versatile her dresses can be, she’s been wearing her favourites styles on repeat. Days after “showing some leg” in an emerald-green dress – her favourite look from her new pre-collection, which she promises is dropping “very soon” – she wore the same dress in an ivory shade.
Why Stylish Guys Everywhere Are Wearing Pajamas in Public
These days, the only real rule in menswear is that anything goes. Tweens are suiting up, boomers are collecting sneakers, and Brad Pitt recently hit the red carpet in a skirt. And while some of the more outré moves are best left to the professionally bold and beautiful, there is one longstanding fashion taboo worth reconsidering: pajamas in public. The entry of pj’s into the light of day can be attributed largely to the pandemic. Days, weeks and even months of nearly uninterrupted time at home all but dissolved the line between “house clothes” and clothes-clothes, which gave many a renewed...
This Year’s Rated Awards Will Be Televised For The First Time. Is That A Win For The Culture?
Since its inception in 2015, the Rated Awards, created by UK Black music outlet and platform GRM Daily, has celebrated the Black creative industry in all its splendour. Coinciding with the evolution of the country’s modern music scene – including the resurgence of Grime in 2013 and 2014 and the prominence of genres such as Drill and AfroSwing – the award show has recognised talent outside the traditional bounds of mainstream music. Tipping their hats to artists across the generations, the Rated Awards has recognised Stormzy, Kano, Jorja Smith, Ghetts, Central Cee, Heartless Crew and more staples of UK Black music in its short history.
5 Things To Know About Raf Simons’s SS23 Rave Show In London
After having to reschedule his hotly anticipated show due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, legendary Belgium designer Raf Simons presented his latest collection at London’s nightclub venue, Printworks. There was thumping electronic music by DJ Clara 3000 and several fashion design students in attendance. Below, everything you need to know about the buzzy spectacle.
The Princess Of Wales’s Vintage Chanel Blazer Is A Classic From The ’90s
The Princess of Wales made a foray into the world of vintage earlier this year, opting for a series of pre-loved pieces while touring the Caribbean in March. But today, the royal arguably stepped out in her best vintage look to date, in the form of a Chanel tweed jacket in cobalt blue, dating back to 1995.
A Moment For J Lo’s Best Black Dresses
Jennifer Lopez has taken a colourful approach to red-carpet fashion over the years – her jungle-print Versace dress and the one-shoulder maxi she wore to her first Golden Globes in 1998, come to mind – but she’s delivered powerful statements in black dresses, too. There’s the slinky...
“It Is A Farewell From Vogue. More Than That, It Is A Thank You”: Edward Enninful On Vogue’s Royal Salute Of A November Issue
On the morning of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral, on one of those September days in London when shafts of golden sunlight glint through the clouds and fall on the city’s browning greens, I made my way to Hyde Park with friends to join the crowds and take it in.
“It’s The Most Selfish Thing I’ve Ever Made”: Stormzy Opens Up About His Life-Affirming New Album
The transition from boy to man is supposed to take years. Mine took two weeks. I went to Jamaica in the summer of 2020 a boy and came back a man. OK, don’t get me wrong, I still have a hell of a lot of adulting to do and if you ever bore witness to the worst versions of me you’d find it difficult to see this man I’ve supposedly grown into but Jamaica changed a lot. I’m sure the setting helped. Caribbean waves lapping at your feet; lush trees hanging overhead; sun rising and setting like a classic oil painting. You wake up every day in the kind of stillness that can’t be described, it can only be felt. Every day I would wake up with more clarity than the day before and more confidence in how I was going to face my future.
35 Years After It Broke The Fashion Watch Mould, Chanel’s Première Is Still A Timeless Affair
Chanel’s Première watch bears all the hallmarks of Gabrielle Chanel’s unmistakable style, and yet it was not designed by her. “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance,” she once said, and this pared-back yet ultra-feminine timepiece created in 1987 – 16 years after her death – is testament to the strength of the design codes she established almost a century ago. Its angular, octagonal dial was inspired by the No. 5 fragrance stopper, its bracelet by the leather-embellished chain of a flap bag, its black and gold palette quintessential Coco chic.
