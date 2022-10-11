Read full article on original website
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
New, nontraditional shelter designed to offer deeper services opens in Portland
The Preble Street Resource Center Tuesday opened a new shelter in Portland for people experiencing homelessness. Henry Myer is program director of the 40-bed facility, called Elena’s Way, which is at the site of Preble Street's former day shelter. He says the new facility will serve people who either don't want to stay in traditional shelters or can't because of behavioral, mental health, or substance use issues.
Two Augusta, Maine Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One!
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
8 Investigates helps Lewiston main recoup $3,000 from airline
LEWISTON, Maine — 8 Investigates helped a Lewiston man recover thousands of dollars in flight credits, which he didn’t realize had expired, from an airline. COVID-19 concerns prompted a retired Thomas Peters, II, a retired attorney, to cancel his family’s travel plans to Florida in November 2020.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Advocates gather in Portland to show support for a proposed minimum wage hike
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates from One Fair Wage gathered in Portland on Wednesday to express support for a ballot measure that would increase the minimum wage to $18 an hour in three years. The minimum wage in Portland is $13 an hour and will increase to $15 an hour...
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Maine’s Oldest Towns Square Off in a York County Border War
Mostly, it’s easy to know whether one happens to be standing in Kittery or in York. There are, however, some places where the town line, as certain as it looks on a map, gets fuzzy on the ground. York’s Woodside Meadow Road, for instance, is a cul-de-sac that just barely extends into Kittery: at street level, it’s a little perplexing — thanks to a sharp bend in the road, thick woods, and a border not pegged to any obvious landmarks — why an address belongs to one town and not the other. Still, until recently, nobody seemed too bothered by the occasionally disorienting status quo.
Early voting begins in Maine
The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
String of Break-ins in Portland, Maine, Under Investigation
The man who stole a car, a loaded gun and money from homes in Portland, Maine, while people were sleeping early Sunday morning remains at large Wednesday, police said. One of the homes, on Dirigo Street, was entered after 3 a.m. Another, on Brighton Avenue, was broken into roughly an hour later, around 4 a.m.
