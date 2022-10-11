Read full article on original website
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Second Severe Weather Season Fast- Approaching
Alabama can see all types of weather from rain to snow to tornadoes. Tornadoes can occur any time of the year across the state but they’re more common in the spring, late fall and early winter, if conditions are favorable. In general, Alabama is prone to tornadoes due to its geographic location. It’s close to […]
First Alert: Blast of much colder air arrives in Alabama next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall in Alabama is typically a very nice time of year and the weekend will be no exception! Sunshine dominates the forecast for Saturday, with afternoon temperatures rising into lower to middle 80s. That should make for a fantastic Saturday for college football. In the college...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm
The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa
A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
