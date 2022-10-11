ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Second Severe Weather Season Fast- Approaching

Alabama can see all types of weather from rain to snow to tornadoes. Tornadoes can occur any time of the year across the state but they’re more common in the spring, late fall and early winter, if conditions are favorable. In general, Alabama is prone to tornadoes due to its geographic location. It’s close to […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Blast of much colder air arrives in Alabama next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall in Alabama is typically a very nice time of year and the weekend will be no exception! Sunshine dominates the forecast for Saturday, with afternoon temperatures rising into lower to middle 80s. That should make for a fantastic Saturday for college football. In the college...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Thomasville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Prattville, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm

The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Alabama#Catfish#Abc 33 40#Townsquare Media
WSFA

Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
Nick 97.5

Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy