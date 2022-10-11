ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

territorysupply.com

15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
TRAVEL
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to get back onto the grounds this week, and the fishing seems to be improving greatly as the weather has settled. Most trips have been successful, with some days being better cod days and others being stronger scup/sea bass days. The high hooks on cod were just 1 fish shy of a limit, along with a sea bass limit to boot. They have plenty of room on the trips through the weekend and into next week, including the blackfish boat, which starts sailing this weekend. Be sure to check the website for weather alerts and updated trip information!
HOBBIES
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
onthewater.com

Tautog Poachers Busted in Rhode Island

Over the holiday weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) conducted several recreational vessel boardings at various boat ramps throughout the state. During one boarding, Officers discovered a group of poachers in possession of 36 tautog, 33 of which were undersized and three black sea bass, two of which were undersized. The operator of the vessel was charged with exceeding the daily limit of tautog, possession of undersized tautog, and possession of undersized black sea bass. The penalties for these alleged violations will be determined by the presiding judge in court. The fish were seized and donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence. Rhode Island Environmental Police take poaching seriously and will continue to monitor the Ocean State’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mybackyardnews.com

BEN COTE’S SEVEN MILE RIVER JOURNEY

I would like to take a few minutes and share Friends of the Ten Mile River Watersheds upcoming fall events. A Seven Mile River Journey- we will take two days and we will travel the length of the Seven Mile River by foot, visiting scenic areas and historical points of interest as we meander through the Attleboros the same way that the Seven Mile River does on its journey to join the Ten Mile.
ATTLEBORO, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
REAL ESTATE
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

A Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island Tonight

A Flood Watch issued for Rhode Island from 8 P.M. through Friday morning. Excessive rainfall possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Poor drainage areas, clogged or blocked storms drains. Gusty winds expected as well. Up to 40 MPH...
ENVIRONMENT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket

A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
