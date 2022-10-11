Read full article on original website
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
territorysupply.com
15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to get back onto the grounds this week, and the fishing seems to be improving greatly as the weather has settled. Most trips have been successful, with some days being better cod days and others being stronger scup/sea bass days. The high hooks on cod were just 1 fish shy of a limit, along with a sea bass limit to boot. They have plenty of room on the trips through the weekend and into next week, including the blackfish boat, which starts sailing this weekend. Be sure to check the website for weather alerts and updated trip information!
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
Massachusetts early voting schedules for Springfield, Worcester, Boston
Massachusetts early voting kicks off next Saturday, as Bay Staters cast their ballots for the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state, among a slew of down-ballot races. The early voting period, which includes two weekends, wraps up on Friday, Nov. 4 — ahead of Election Day...
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
What is the most popular candy in Massachusetts this Halloween?
The time for trick-or-treating is fast approaching, when families and children in costumes will criss-cross neighborhoods nationwide in the pursuit of candy. But which candy is this year’s preferred sweet treat in the Bay State? Recent data compiled by the global marketing agency Top Agency has the answer for Massachusetts and the other 49 states.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
onthewater.com
Tautog Poachers Busted in Rhode Island
Over the holiday weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) conducted several recreational vessel boardings at various boat ramps throughout the state. During one boarding, Officers discovered a group of poachers in possession of 36 tautog, 33 of which were undersized and three black sea bass, two of which were undersized. The operator of the vessel was charged with exceeding the daily limit of tautog, possession of undersized tautog, and possession of undersized black sea bass. The penalties for these alleged violations will be determined by the presiding judge in court. The fish were seized and donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence. Rhode Island Environmental Police take poaching seriously and will continue to monitor the Ocean State’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations.
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
mybackyardnews.com
BEN COTE’S SEVEN MILE RIVER JOURNEY
I would like to take a few minutes and share Friends of the Ten Mile River Watersheds upcoming fall events. A Seven Mile River Journey- we will take two days and we will travel the length of the Seven Mile River by foot, visiting scenic areas and historical points of interest as we meander through the Attleboros the same way that the Seven Mile River does on its journey to join the Ten Mile.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Mass. forecast: Rain tapers by midday as warm weekend weather moves in
The rain that drenched Massachusetts from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning will clear by midday, heralding the arrival of a clear, dry and pleasantly warm weekend, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said it expected the rain to pass by the morning in Western Massachusetts, midday in the Worcester region...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
ABC6.com
A Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island Tonight
A Flood Watch issued for Rhode Island from 8 P.M. through Friday morning. Excessive rainfall possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Poor drainage areas, clogged or blocked storms drains. Gusty winds expected as well. Up to 40 MPH...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket
A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 won off of ‘The Price is Right’ lottery ticket
A $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Massachusetts was claimed on Wednesday. The prize was won playing “The Price Is Right” game and was bought from Cumberland Farms on County St. in Attleboro. There were also two $100,000 scratch-off tickets also claimed on Wednesday. One was from playing...
