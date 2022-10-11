Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale
The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
TechRadar
Best deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale at the end of day one - chosen by our experts
Amazon Prime Day has returned this October with some surprisingly good deals. Here are today's biggest bargains. Amazon's Prime Day sale returned for an October sequel today – and like the original sale earlier this year, it's packed with thousands of early holiday season deals. If that sounds a little overwhelming for your bargain-hunting brain, fear not. We've had an entire team of tech experts combing through the discounts all day to pick out the best Prime Day deals for you.
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
TechRadar
11 best soundbar deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including cheap Dolby Atmos
Amazon’s latest attraction – a Prime Early Access sale – is a follow-up to its main Prime Day event and a lead-in to November’s Black Friday deals. Importantly, it’s an opportunity to score a sweet deal on a soundbar system to boost your TV’s audio capability.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day
If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
TechRadar
Prime Day is over, but Amazon still has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is over, and while we look forward to the next big sale, Black Friday, you can still find some leftover deals, like Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99 (was $159) (opens in new tab). That's the same price we saw during Amazon's two-day sale and the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
TechRadar
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
TechRadar
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
TechRadar
LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED TV hits lowest-ever price in this Prime Day October deal
LG’s C2 line of OLED TVs is recommended as the best option for most people in our guide to the best 4K TVs. That’s because it’s brighter than most OLED TVs owing to a next-gen OLED Evo display panel, something also found only in the company’s flagship G2 “Gallery” series models. And while the C2 series isn’t the company’s most affordable series, the 42-inch version has hit a new low of $997 on early Prime Day.
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
TechRadar
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
TechRadar
Logitech Lift review
Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working. Pros.
TechRadar
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
TechRadar
Bose Soundbar 600 boasts Dolby Atmos, eARC and Chromecast in a compact design
Want to level up your home theater setup ahead of the holiday season? Good call. The brand new Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is worth a look – alongside our best soundbars buying guide, of course. Bose is a trusted name in hi-fi and home cinema, consistently laying claim to...
TechRadar
Roku just entered the smart home game - with a lot of help from Wyze
Roku is expanding into a new frontier as the company revealed its upcoming line of smart home devices made in collaboration with Wyze. On the surface, it looks like the company merely repackaged Wyze products and slapped the Roku label on them. The hardware is indeed the same, but all the devices will be supported by Roku’s own proprietary software. In total, there will be multiple devices (opens in new tab) matching Wyze’s modest prices, a subscription service adding more features, and an accompanying mobile app where you can control everything. The devices are split into three main categories: cameras, lights, and wall plugs.
TechRadar
Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse review
It might be light on features, but the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse performs splendidly, as long as you use it on a mouse pad. Its slim form factor is both good and bad as it’s small enough for easy portability but lacks the heft that those with bigger hands or claw grip users need. It’s very affordable too.
TechRadar
October Prime Day sale 2022: Amazon device deals starting at just $12.99
Amazon Prime Day deals are live, and yes, you read that right. The retailer has launched an October two-day sale event with record-low prices on its best-selling devices, including the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, Kindle, and more. The October Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity...
