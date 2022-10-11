Cat shot with arrow near New Stanton; recovery prognosis good

A family cat is on the mend after being shot with an arrow in New Stanton, according to investigators.

All But Furgotten humane officer Andrea Palmer said the feline, named Lance, is a friendly indoor/outdoor cat that was found with the arrow protruding from its back Monday on its owner’s porch on Stratford Court.

“It missed all the vital organs and the spine,” Palmer said. “He was a lucky cat.”

Lance is expected to make a full recovery.

She is working with state troopers to investigate the crime. The arrow was shot from above by a crossbow and came out of the white cat’s chest.

Palmer said the incident happened sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Right now, we just don’t know if it was a child, adult, somebody practicing archery. It could’ve been an accident. We don’t know,” she said. “If it was an accident, come forward and tell us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288 or All But Furgotten at 724-382-7178.

The animal rescue accepts donations through PayPal on its website at allbutfurgotten.com.