News On 6
Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push
As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
KOCO
OTA facing lawsuit alleging violation in state’s open meetings act
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is facing a lawsuit, alleging they violated the state’s open meetings act. The lawsuit started back in May after nearly 250 upset Oklahomans felt left out of the conversation about turnpike plans through Cleveland County. Now, OTA is asking the Supreme Court to clarify who has jurisdiction over the case.
OK Parole and Pardon Board vote against clemency, Fairchild’s execution scheduled
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Four board members voted against clemency. Larry Morris was the only member to vote in favor of clemency. Fairchild was sentenced to death in 1993 after he was convicted...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer
A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
News On 6
5-Year MAPS 4 Plan Presented To OKC City Council
The 5-year plan for improvement projects through MAPS 4 was presented to the Oklahoma City City Council on Tuesday. In total, MAPS 4 project manager David Todd, expects $673 million in projects to be done over the next 5 years. MAPS 4 is a debt-free program looking to raise more...
News On 6
Norman City Council Passes Temporary Warming Shelter
Unhoused folks in Norman will have an option to get warm this winter after the Norman City Council approved a temporary warming shelter on Tuesday night. The proposition for the shelter passed by an 8-1 vote. The proposition will allot $305,000 for 40 beds in the shelter. The shelter is...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
News On 6
OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
chickashatoday.com
NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH
OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
