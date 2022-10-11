ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push

As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OTA facing lawsuit alleging violation in state’s open meetings act

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is facing a lawsuit, alleging they violated the state’s open meetings act. The lawsuit started back in May after nearly 250 upset Oklahomans felt left out of the conversation about turnpike plans through Cleveland County. Now, OTA is asking the Supreme Court to clarify who has jurisdiction over the case.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

5-Year MAPS 4 Plan Presented To OKC City Council

The 5-year plan for improvement projects through MAPS 4 was presented to the Oklahoma City City Council on Tuesday. In total, MAPS 4 project manager David Todd, expects $673 million in projects to be done over the next 5 years. MAPS 4 is a debt-free program looking to raise more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman City Council Passes Temporary Warming Shelter

Unhoused folks in Norman will have an option to get warm this winter after the Norman City Council approved a temporary warming shelter on Tuesday night. The proposition for the shelter passed by an 8-1 vote. The proposition will allot $305,000 for 40 beds in the shelter. The shelter is...
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage

Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
NEWCASTLE, OK

