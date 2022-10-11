ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

The Brockster
3d ago

Chicago, LA, San Fran, Atlanta, NYC, Philadelphia, Detroit, what do all these cities have in common? All have been run by Democrats for years and all have record crime. So if you continue to vote for democrats, you have no one to blame but yourself.

Reply
7
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot outside Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon outside a deli in Brooklyn. Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly ran away from the scene at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street. The man was sent to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly stabbed outside McDonald’s in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was outside a McDonald’s in Manhattan when another man randomly came up to him and stabbed him in the chest, police said. The stabbing happened in front of the McDonald’s on Delancey Street in the Lower East Side around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33

On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Apartment Building#Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Brookdale Hospital#Fox
PIX11

Bronx robbery crew tried to steal a man’s dog, police say

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Gunmen donned in black ski masks are wanted in a string of alleged robberies in the Bronx, including an incident where they tried to steal a dog, authorities said. The suspects were dressed in all black and wearing the masks when they confronted a 33-year-old man walking his dog […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police

A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy