A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO