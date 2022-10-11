ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

NorCal Premiere of Nix at El Campanil Theatre

El Campanil Theatre to host the Norcal Premiere of the new movie, “Nix” Saturday, October 15th at 7PM. The director, Anthony C. Ferrante, is most known for “Sharknado” and was born and raised in Antioch and is a former Antioch High School Graduate. “Nix” is a horror/thriller about a family who confronts past secrets when a mysterious entity manifests itself. “Don’t be afraid… It’s nothing.”
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Local
California Sports
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood City Council to Look at Future Use of Women’s Club Building

On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council agreed to not designate the city owned Women’s Club Building as surplus property and place it up for sale. Instead, they will look into possible future uses—including a tourism and community information hub. The 800 square foot building and 7,500 square foot...
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek Councilman Calls out Antisemitic Flyers and Hate Speech

During the October 11 Walnut Creek City Council Meeting, Councilmember Kevin Wilk called out “awful, vile leaflets” that appeared in Walnut Creek. The antisemitic flyers appeared in a neighborhood in Walnut Creek along the Concord border during the Jewish High Holidays in Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The flyer stated “every aspect of the Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish” among other statements.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Young
Person
Danny Wagner
Person
Dan Brown
Person
David Brown
KTVU FOX 2

Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000. While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential. The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports#Dakota
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch

A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop

When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
RICHMOND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Staffing Levels Drop to 76 Full-Duty Officers, Work on Hiring

On Tuesday, Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford held a press conference to provide an update on the FBI Investigation, hiring and other tidbits. The chief provided a 4-minute update on a variety of topics before taking 10-minutes of questions. No Antioch City Councilmember was present at the press conference. Here...
calmatters.network

Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
news24-680.com

Castro Valley Catalytic Converter Caper Ends In Pleasant Hill Wednesday

Four men suspected of firing on a Castro Valley homeowner who interrupted them as they were attempting to steal his catalytic converter fled to the 24/680 early Wednesday before managing to give local officers the slip. The unidentified homeowner was hit twice in the leg, according to information released by...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy