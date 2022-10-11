Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
SBLive's North Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings: Pittsburg takes No. 1 spot over De La Salle
The last time De La Salle lost to a North Coast Section foe was in 1991. Yes a span of 31 years. The last team to do that was Pittsburg, 35-27, in the 1991 3A state title game at the Oakland Coliseum. Pittsburg hasn't played De La Salle close for years, but after its third loss this ...
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
eastcountytoday.net
NorCal Premiere of Nix at El Campanil Theatre
El Campanil Theatre to host the Norcal Premiere of the new movie, “Nix” Saturday, October 15th at 7PM. The director, Anthony C. Ferrante, is most known for “Sharknado” and was born and raised in Antioch and is a former Antioch High School Graduate. “Nix” is a horror/thriller about a family who confronts past secrets when a mysterious entity manifests itself. “Don’t be afraid… It’s nothing.”
Richmond actor taking the stage as Colonel Mustard in Clue
Dorian Lockett works as an accountant by day, but by night the Richmond resident and part-time actor plays the role of murder suspect Colonel Mustard in Center Repertory Company’s production of Clue, opening Nov. 1 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The seasoned actor, whose...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council to Look at Future Use of Women’s Club Building
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council agreed to not designate the city owned Women’s Club Building as surplus property and place it up for sale. Instead, they will look into possible future uses—including a tourism and community information hub. The 800 square foot building and 7,500 square foot...
eastcountytoday.net
Walnut Creek Councilman Calls out Antisemitic Flyers and Hate Speech
During the October 11 Walnut Creek City Council Meeting, Councilmember Kevin Wilk called out “awful, vile leaflets” that appeared in Walnut Creek. The antisemitic flyers appeared in a neighborhood in Walnut Creek along the Concord border during the Jewish High Holidays in Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The flyer stated “every aspect of the Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish” among other statements.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Killed 12-Year-Old on Sycamore Drive, Injured 2 Others
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Station 95 Crew Helps Limit Vegetation Fire to 1.5 Acres in City of Oakley
At 4:30 pm Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Bethel Island Road and Sandmound Blvd in the City of Oakley. Upon arrival, Engine 95 reported a 1/4 acre vegetation fire involving grass, brush and trees on...
Acclaimed East Bay BBQ spot faces 'hazardous' workplace allegations
A Michelin-recognized East Bay restaurant is facing unsafe work allegations after employees spoke out against the eatery in an investigation with SFGATE.
KTVU FOX 2
Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000. While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential. The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch
A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Staffing Levels Drop to 76 Full-Duty Officers, Work on Hiring
On Tuesday, Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford held a press conference to provide an update on the FBI Investigation, hiring and other tidbits. The chief provided a 4-minute update on a variety of topics before taking 10-minutes of questions. No Antioch City Councilmember was present at the press conference. Here...
calmatters.network
Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
Fremont teen driver injured in crash during high-speed race on Blacow Road
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont issued a warning Wednesday about reckless driving with an update about a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was injured while racing with another car on Blacow Road last week. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, the teen was racing another vehicle at high speed, headed south […]
Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public's help.
news24-680.com
Castro Valley Catalytic Converter Caper Ends In Pleasant Hill Wednesday
Four men suspected of firing on a Castro Valley homeowner who interrupted them as they were attempting to steal his catalytic converter fled to the 24/680 early Wednesday before managing to give local officers the slip. The unidentified homeowner was hit twice in the leg, according to information released by...
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
