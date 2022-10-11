ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Taliban Ban Foreign Journalists on Misreporting Charge

After imposing a series of restrictions on Afghan journalists, including mandatory face masks for female television anchors, the Taliban now appear to be targeting foreign journalists they deem biased and critical of their governance. In the latest move, Taliban authorities banned Stefanie Glinski, a freelance journalist, from returning to Afghanistan....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Secret Female Afghan Commando Wants to Fight in MMA

During the Afghan war, a secret Afghan female platoon helped U.S. forces flush out the Taliban. More than 40 of those commandos are now in the U.S. VOA Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti looks at one woman's career path. Cameras: Natasha Mozgovaya, Adam Greenbaum.
COMBAT SPORTS
Voice of America

India’s Top Court Fails to Settle Issue of Wearing Hijabs in Classrooms

New Delhi — A two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court has expressed opposing views on whether students can wear the Muslim headscarf in classrooms, a contentious issue that had sparked widespread protests earlier this year and become a flashpoint over the rights of minorities. The southern Karnataka state...
INDIA
AFP

'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for new protests

Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered a fifth week on Friday despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

As Iran Protesters Demand Regime Change, How Should West Respond?

Anti-government protests are continuing across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. She had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for ‘unsuitable attire’. Where might the protests lead – and how should the West respond? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Rockets Hit Iraqi Capital’s Green Zone

Iraq’s military said Thursday nine rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. The attack happened as lawmakers gathered for a session of parliament to elect a new president. Security officials said at least five people were injured. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Rocket fire targeted...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Following Perilous Journey, Syrian Refugees Navigate EU Immigration Rules

In November 15-year-old Mahmoud Seleem and his father, Mohammad Seleem, from Syria, crossed the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy in a rickety boat. They eventually applied for asylum in the Netherlands. They were among the fortunate: Nearly 3,000 refugees vanished last year crossing Europe's deadliest border. From a refugee camp in the Netherlands, Ruud Elmendorp reports for VOA.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Top US General: Russia’s Indiscriminate Missile Attacks a ‘War Crime'

NATO defense ministers on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrages of missiles from Russia on civilian targets throughout Ukraine -- a bombardment the top U.S. general has called a “war crime.” VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
MILITARY
Voice of America

'Bucha Became the Turning Point,' Says Russian Journalist

Ekaterina Fomina lived her whole life in Moscow. And although the investigative journalist studied for a year abroad, leaving Russia was never her plan. But when Moscow invaded Ukraine, the pressure on Fomina and her news outlet, iStories, ratcheted up. iStories, which is registered outside Russia, was designated a foreign...
ENTERTAINMENT
Voice of America

Rare Anti-Xi Protest in Beijing as China Prepares to Host Party Congress

WASHGINTON — China’s Communist Party is holding a key political meeting in Beijing on Sunday, where there is little doubt that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, will be confirmed for an unprecedented third five-year term as the party’s general secretary. As is typical for this twice-a-decade...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies

Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Nigerian Appeals Court Drops Charges Against Separatist Nnamdi Kanu

Abuja, Nigeria — An appeals court in the Nigerian capital of Abuja has annulled charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and declared his arrest, detention and trial unlawful. For months, Kanu faced numerous charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony, which Nigerian authorities had leveled against him in federal court. Authorities say the offenses were committed during his separatist campaigns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

China Party Congress: What Would Xi Third Term Mean for Africa?

Johannesburg, South Africa — Under President Xi Jinping, China's engagement with Africa reached new heights, economically and diplomatically. During nearly 10 years in power, Xi's trademark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saw massive infrastructure projects rolled out across the continent, his government tripled China's financial commitments at the first Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held under his tenure, and also swayed more African governments to support Beijing's positions at the United Nations.
WORLD
Voice of America

Jeremy Hunt Brought in From the Cold as UK's New Finance Minister

London — Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over. After being the longest-serving health secretary...
U.K.
Voice of America

UN General Assembly Rejects Russia’s 'Referendums,' 'Annexation' in Ukraine

New york — The international community sent a clear message to Moscow on Wednesday, declaring the country’s so-called referendums and attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine illegal and invalid under international law. In its strongest show of support for Ukraine since Moscow’s February 24 invasion, the U.N. General...
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN: Haiti Facing Humanitarian Catastrophe

GENEVA — U.N. aid agencies warn civil unrest, gang violence, skyrocketing inflation, and a lack of access to basic services have plunged Haiti into a state of crisis. A recent U.N. food analysis finds nearly half of Haiti's population, or 4.7 million people, are facing acute hunger. Of those, it says close to 1.8 million people have reached emergency levels of hunger with many people unable to find enough to eat on any given day.
WORLD
Voice of America

Raid on Somali Journalists Syndicate Seen as ‘Attack’ on Media

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Journalists Syndicate is coming under pressure from the government, with authorities trying to enter its offices in Mogadishu and arresting the organization’s secretary-general. Analysts think the actions may be related to a government order banning media coverage of militant group al-Shabab. Security agents...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1 a.m.: Spain's Cabinet approved a new energy-saving plan that aims to cut the country's natural gas consumption by up to 13.5% by March, Agence France-Presse reported, as part of Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

