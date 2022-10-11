Johannesburg, South Africa — Under President Xi Jinping, China's engagement with Africa reached new heights, economically and diplomatically. During nearly 10 years in power, Xi's trademark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saw massive infrastructure projects rolled out across the continent, his government tripled China's financial commitments at the first Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held under his tenure, and also swayed more African governments to support Beijing's positions at the United Nations.

