Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
POLITICO
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat
Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
