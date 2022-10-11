ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Pennsylvania State
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
#Democrats#Democratic Senate#Politics Federal#Fbi
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

