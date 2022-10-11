Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Sarah Silverman Slammed for Blackface After Criticizing Kanye West's Tweet
Comedian Sarah Silverman is being slammed online for wearing blackface in a 2007 comedy sketch after criticizing a tweet by Kanye West. In an episode of her former Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program titled "Face Wars," Silverman's character donned dark face paint to see whether it is more difficult to be Black or Jewish in American society.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
The parents of a Colorado teen whom Boulder police found after she went missing say there are "many unknowns" about the case, which is "far from over."
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Four Oklahoma men mysteriously disappear for days after bike ride: 'I'm feeling lost'
Oklahoma police say four men who are 'close friends' were reported missing Monday after they left for a bike ride on Sunday.
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
Biden’s lies and outright fabrications are constantly dismissed, downplayed and softened by media
A New York Times report that referred to President Biden’s fabrications and lies as "folklore" with "factual edges shaved off" proves the media gives him a pass.
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Meet the five Democrats in key Senate races who have expressed support for eliminating cash bail
Support for ending cash bail and other criminal justice policies from Democratic Senate candidates could give Republicans the upper hand in the upcoming midterm elections.
