ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Alec Pierce, and Jakobi Meyers Are on the Rise

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?

Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Tyler Lockett
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Weather Report Week 6: A Perfect Day for an Action-Packed Slate of Games

We break down the slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 6 will be, and if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for Week 6: A Worry-Free Forecast...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#College Football#Kenneth Walker#American Football#Rise#Underdog Fantasy#Pfn#The New Orleans Saints#Cardinals
profootballnetwork.com

Is Tee Higgins Playing Today vs. the Saints? Fantasy Outlook for Bengals Receiver

The question of is Tee Higgins playing in Week 6 has been hot on the minds of fantasy football managers as they look at their lineups. With Higgins having produced a disappointing performance last week, as well as re-injuring the ankle, there is plenty to be concerned about. Let’s take a look at the latest updates for Higgins and the fantasy impact of his status.
CINCINNATI, OH
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NCAA
profootballnetwork.com

Wharton’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Start James Robinson, Sit Michael Pittman Jr.

Week 6 of the fantasy football season brings bye weeks, giving a new element of strategy for managers to play. Hopefully, your carefully curated roster is in good shape after the devastating slew of injuries that have affected the NFL. You’re in the right place if you’re in a tough situation with your start/sit questions.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Top Browns vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Are You Ready for Nick Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones?

If you’re playing a Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy