Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Alec Pierce, and Jakobi Meyers Are on the Rise

The question of is Tee Higgins playing in Week 6 has been hot on the minds of fantasy football managers as they look at their lineups. With Higgins having produced a disappointing performance last week, as well as re-injuring the ankle, there is plenty to be concerned about. Let’s take a look at the latest updates for Higgins and the fantasy impact of his status.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO