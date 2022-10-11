Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Alec Pierce, and Jakobi Meyers Are on the Rise

Read full article on original website
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
College Football Power Rankings Week 8: Ohio State Leads, Tennessee Climbs, and Syracuse Cracks Top 10
The pride. The pageantry. The passion. Week 7 was the epitome of what makes college football so captivating. Davids took down Goliaths, and the top 25 college football power rankings received a reckoning. But one thing remains constant: college football over everything. PFN’s 2022 Top 25 College Football Power Rankings...
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?
Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
Garrett’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Are Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Tyler Lockett Must-Starts This Week?
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of action to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 6 plays. Fantasy Football...
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa on Track To Play Week 7 — Against Brian Flores
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. But if all goes to plan, it’ll be the last game he misses due to the scary concussion suffered 16 days ago. Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play...
NFL Weather Report Week 6: A Perfect Day for an Action-Packed Slate of Games
We break down the slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 6 will be, and if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for Week 6: A Worry-Free Forecast...
Is Tee Higgins Playing Today vs. the Saints? Fantasy Outlook for Bengals Receiver
The question of is Tee Higgins playing in Week 6 has been hot on the minds of fantasy football managers as they look at their lineups. With Higgins having produced a disappointing performance last week, as well as re-injuring the ankle, there is plenty to be concerned about. Let’s take a look at the latest updates for Higgins and the fantasy impact of his status.
Fantasy WR Start/Sit Week 6: Isaiah McKenzie Slot Superstar; Drake London a Bridge Too Far
The 2022 fantasy football season is now in full swing. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 6 plays. Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Start ’ems. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (at...
49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
Week 7 College Football Players of the Week: Jalin Hyatt is the King of Knoxville
College football Week 7 saw another slate of jam-packed action with incredible performances from players throughout the nation. Now, it’s time to crown some standout stars as our college football Week 6 players of the week. Week 7 College Football Players of the Week. Quarterback of the Week: Hendon...
Wharton’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Start James Robinson, Sit Michael Pittman Jr.
Week 6 of the fantasy football season brings bye weeks, giving a new element of strategy for managers to play. Hopefully, your carefully curated roster is in good shape after the devastating slew of injuries that have affected the NFL. You’re in the right place if you’re in a tough situation with your start/sit questions.
Top Browns vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Are You Ready for Nick Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones?
If you’re playing a Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Week 6 Underdog Pick’ems: See How Amari Cooper, Leonard Fournette, and George Pickens Fit Into a Single Entry
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head games we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog, fantasy managers can put their player projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top plays for Underdog’s Week 6 Pick’em contest. Top Underdog Pick’ems...
Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today vs. the Browns? Fantasy Outlook for Patriots Wide Receiver
The question of is Jakobi Meyers playing has been one that fantasy football managers have asked a lot this year. Meyers has been a frequent name on the New England Patriots’ injury report. Let’s take a look at the latest news on Meyers’ status for Week 6 and the fantasy implications of his availability.
