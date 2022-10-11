Read full article on original website
monitordaily.com
TD Bank Names Boyle Chief Operating Officer
TD Bank, named Steve Boyle chief operating officer, a newly created position. Boyle will report to Leo Salom, president and CEO, and will be responsible for scaling bank operations and more at First Horizon, following approval of the acquisition of the bank by TD. “I’m excited to welcome Steve back...
monitordaily.com
Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare
Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
monitordaily.com
Air Lease and LATAM Airlines Agree to Lease Placement of 5 Airbus A321-200 XLR Aircraft
Air Lease agreed to long-term lease placements for five new long-range Airbus A321-200 XLR aircraft with LATAM Airlines. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LATAM starting in fall 2025 through 2026 from ALC’s order book with Airbus. “We are pleased to announce this lease placement for five new...
monitordaily.com
Tamarack Publishes Whitepaper Series on AI in Equipment Finance
Tamarack Technology, a provider of independent software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, published the first part in a series of whitepapers on the application of AI in the equipment finance industry. The piece is available for free download at tamarack.ai/whitepapers and titled “Dark Data: A foundation for sustaining competitive advantage.”
monitordaily.com
McKenzie Credit Promotes Rowland, Hires Hamilton and Thorne
McKenzie Credit promoted Tyler Rowland to national sales manager and hired Kevin Hamilton as account executive and Scott Thorne as credit manager. Rowland, who joined McKenzie Credit in 2018, will be responsible for leading the company’s sales team, designing and implementing strategies to drive sales, recruiting and decision-making. Hamilton...
