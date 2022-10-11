Read full article on original website
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner
One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
Inside Rosemary and Pine, the Casual Design District Restaurant From the Niku Steakhouse Team
Starting October 13, there’s a sunny new lunch, dinner, and brunch spot coming to the Design District courtesy of the team behind elegant steakhouse Niku and hit dumpling destination Dumpling Time. Called Rosemary and Pine, the more casual restaurant isn’t exactly an expected outgrowth of the Michelin-starred Niku, where chefs roast giant steaks over live fire. But executive chef Dustin Falcon, who will split his time between the two restaurants, says Rosemary and Pine has been in the works for almost a decade. It’s a personal project for the chef, taking its name from a very specific and humbling cooking memory and borrowing menu inspiration from Falcon’s East Coast roots and Florida upbringing.
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
Did You Miss These Six Recent Atlanta Restaurant Openings?
Indoor-outdoor bar and entertainment venue Westside Motor Lounge is officially open at Echo Street West, a development rising along the Westside Beltline Connector trail on the edge of the English Avenue neighborhood. Located on the corner of Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Westside Motor Lounge takes over two...
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
Where to Eat Along the St. Charles Avenue Streetcar Line
Grazing along the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line is a brilliant way to spend the day. While there are scads of restaurants and cafes along Magazine and on cross streets, Commander’s Palace being a prime example, this lineup shines the spotlight on eateries either on St. Charles or within one block’s stroll. Good to know any time of year, but especially helpful when Carnival season rolls. Best of all, for the overindulged, the option to walk the 5.7 miles of avenue to aid digestion is ever-present.
A New Bar With 1970s Vibes Is Opening on East 12th
A new bar is opening in Central East Austin this week. Skinny’s Off Track will debut on 1806 East 12th Street starting on Friday, October 14. The bar will serve a lot of beer and whiskeys, as well as cocktails like pina Coladas, mint juleps, and the Orange Cooler drink made with Sunkist soda, along with other beverages. There’s an on-site food truck called Off Track Bites, which will serve a comfort food menu. Expect Italian bee sandwiches, potato cones, and mini-corn dogs. The bar will offer a weekly-changing $12 Daily Trifecta special, which comes with a beer, a shot, and a dish.
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
Powerhouse Coffee Shop and Vegan Food Truck Are Teaming Up in North Loop
Essential vegan food truck the Vegan Nom is teaming up with great coffee roasters Barrett’s for a new joint restaurant in North Loop. The new spot, which will have the name Vegan Nom, will take over the former Mediterranean restaurant Phara’s building at 111 North Loop Boulevard, with a slated opening before the end of the year.
Hand Roll Mania Spreads to the East Bay With This New Telegraph Avenue Restaurant
By his own account, chef Kyle Itani doesn’t consider himself as a sushi chef. He lived briefly in Japan and studied Japanese food for years — and understands Japanese foods, flavors, and traditions — but he identifies as yonsei, meaning fourth-generation Japanese American. His childhood was filled with both American and Japanese foods, “mixed together in different ways,” he says. For example, his Sicilian mom’s chicken cacciatore, which he ate over steamed rice rather than pasta. It’s this freedom, not being beholden to food traditions, that influences the way Itani’s approaching the menu at his new restaurant, Yonsei Handrolls, in Oakland. “This gave me kind of a pass to be able to do my thing, approach it in the way I like to do it,” Itani says, chuckling.
Walk-Up Cocktail Bar and a Taqueria Are in the Works for a Westside Atlanta Development
It appears popsicle company King of Pops is planning to open another walk-up bar in Atlanta, this time at Westside Paper, a 15-acre industrial warehouse complex currently under redevelopment across from King Plow Arts Center. King of Pops just signed a lease at Westside Paper that will see the bar...
The Best Restaurants to Dine at Right Now Opened in 2016
The first time it occurred to me that the best restaurants to eat at right now opened in either the year 2016 or 2017, I was sitting across from a bowl of fly’s head in Williamsburg. Yes, I was back at Win Son, the Taiwanese American restaurant I visited a handful of times after it appeared in Bon Appétit four years ago, almost forgot about, then returned to last week after a friend texted me to say that the spot, in their words, “still fucks.”
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo
The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
A Community Space Uniting Coffee, Beer, and Burgers Is Coming to National City
A new spot opening in the South Bay later this fall will span a coffee and beer bar, roastery, and restaurant revolving around the spirit of collaboration and education, all shaped by the backgrounds and cultures of its partners. Friends of Friends is a project developed by Public Square Coffee...
