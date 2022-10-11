Henry To'oTo'o excited for return trip to Tennessee in an Alabama uniform

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — All eyes will be on Knoxville as Neyland Stadium will play host to its first top-six matchup in more than 20 years. While that alone has piqued the interest of the college football landscape, the fact that it's the "Third Saturday in October" has sent the hype into a new atmosphere. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but Saturday could determine which team makes it to the SEC Championship Game, and can have a heavy influence on who walks away with the Heisman Trophy in December.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO