Henry To'oTo'o excited for return trip to Tennessee in an Alabama uniform

Scarlet Nation
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Tennessee stack up
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — All eyes will be on Knoxville as Neyland Stadium will play host to its first top-six matchup in more than 20 years. While that alone has piqued the interest of the college football landscape, the fact that it's the "Third Saturday in October" has sent the hype into a new atmosphere. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but Saturday could determine which team makes it to the SEC Championship Game, and can have a heavy influence on who walks away with the Heisman Trophy in December.
Scarlet Nation
Staff picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama
Sitting at 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll,. plays another monumental SEC game on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top –...
Scarlet Nation
Know the Foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup with Tennessee
Tide Illustrated's Max Wolborsky caught up with Vol Report publisher Tyler Mansfield to discuss No. 3 Alabama's game against No. 6 Tennessee this weekend. What has Josh Heupel done in such a short time at Tennessee to turn this program around?. Josh Heupel has completely changed the culture within Tennessee's...
Scarlet Nation
What current Tide stars were up to the last time Tennessee beat Alabama
Phones flipped, birds did most of the tweeting and TikTok was just a sound a clock made. Justin Timberlake was bringing “SexyBack” while Miley Cyrus debuted as “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel long before any of us knew what twerking was. You could fill up...
Scarlet Nation
Josh Heupel touches on importance of Tennessee-Alabama rivalry
When Josh Heupel took the coaching job in January 2021, among the first rivalry games he heard about in terms of importance was Florida. Heupel recalled that story the week before the Vols hosted the Gators at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee exorcised some demons against Florida, snapping a five-game losing skid in a 38-33 win.
Scarlet Nation
Nick Saban gives an update on Bryce Young during Hey Coach Radio Show
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After going through a week of practice with No. 3 Alabama, Nick Saban alluded that Bryce Young's status is still uncertain ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with No. 6 Tennessee. "Bryce has practiced some this week," Saban said on the Hey Coach Radio Show Thursday....
Scarlet Nation
Key storylines heading into Alabama's game against Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third Saturday in October hasn’t been this highly anticipated in while. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will meet Saturday as top-10 opponents for the first time since 2016. The matchup will also mark the first time since 1989 that the two teams enter the game with undefeated records.
Scarlet Nation
Know the foe: Talking Alabama with TideIllustrated.com's Tony Tsoukalas
Ahead of No. 6 Tennessee's SEC showdown against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield connected with TideIllustrated.com's Tony Tsoukalas to learn more a...
Scarlet Nation
What Tennessee HC Josh Heupel said about facing Alabama
For the first time since 1989, Neyland Stadium will host Alabama and Tennessee while both teams are still undefeated. The "Third Saturday in October" has had its fair share of memorable moments and this year's matchup is shaping up to be another classic. Tennessee comes into the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2016. Thanks to its explosive up-tempo offense, the Volunteers have the No. 1 total offense in the country while firing off less than three plays per minute.
Scarlet Nation
Nick Saban provides update on injured starters Bryce Young and Jaylen Moody
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is still waiting on the status of its starting quarterback, but it knows it will have a key member of its defense back in time for this weekend’s trip to Tennesee. During his post-practice press conference, Nick Saban provided a pair of injury updates, stating Bryce Young (shoulder) and linebacker Jaylen Moody (bruised kidney) have both practiced this week.
Scarlet Nation
Bryce Young practicing with Alabama ahead of game against Tennessee
Bryce Young has been able to practice with No. 3 Alabama this week, but the Heisman Trophy winner’s status for Saturday’s game against No. 6 Tennesse is still uncertain. "He's making progress," Nick Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “He's been able to practice some, and we'll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses."
