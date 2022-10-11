Read full article on original website
Samsung Expands Tizen OS To Offer NFT Support
Samsung is expanding Tizen OS to offer support for NFTs (non-fungible token). The company has teamed up with multiple NFT platforms, including Art Token, laCollection, and Nifty Gateway, which it announced during the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 today in San Francisco. For B2B (business-to-business) customers and developers, the Korean firm is also providing B2B APIs for Tizen OS. These APIs are specific to industries and use cases, like Syncplay.
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Samsung Announces New SmartThings Experience At SDC 2022
At its annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Francisco today, the company announced new advancements for its SmartThings smart home platform and Bixby digital assistant to enable smarter lifestyles. The Korean firm is forming a deeper integration between the two services and also teaming up with multiple industry partners for seamless connectivity with Matter-compatible smart gadgets.
The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow
OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3
UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
Grab The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD For $210, & Save On More Storage
The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is one of our favorite NVMe SSD options, and there’s a deal on it right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. This is the SSD we’re using in our PS5 and it’s not only given us more storage for games, but it helps games load super fast. Right now you can snag the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD for just $209.99, but the deal only lasts through today and ends at midnight.
Up Your Game With This LG UltraGear Monitor For $299
A good gaming can really make a huge difference for the overall experience, and right now LG has dropped the price of its 32-inch UltraGear gaming monitor to $299.99 as part of this Prime Early Access deal. Some of its key features include the NVIDIA G-Sync support and its 165Hz refresh rate. In fact we’d venture to say the 165Hz refresh rate is probably its best feature. A slower frame rate is going to make your competitive gaming experiences more challenging. And while 165Hz is far from the fastest frame rate you can find on a gaming monitor, it’s a great place to be as your frames will be super smooth.
Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update
Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Netflix Launching its $7/month Ad-Supported Tier On November 3
Netflix has announced that its ad-supported tier will go live on November 3. And it’ll cost $7 in the US, $6 in Canada and £5 in the UK. This new plan is being called “Basic with Ads”. So basically, you’re getting the current Netflix Basic Plan, but now you’ll get ads. Netflix is claiming that you’ll only see 4-5 minutes of ads per hour of streaming. That’s far less than regular TV, which typically has 15-20 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix also notes that some movies and shows won’t be available on this plan, due to licensing restrictions.
Signal No Longer Supports SMS Texts On Android
The privacy-focused messaging app Signal has officially announced that it’s dropping support for SMS texts on Android. The change will take effect soon. When it comes to privacy in messaging, every messaging app claims to be the most secure on the market. WhatsApp, with its end-to-end encryption, and Telegram, with its fancy and innovative features, are always at the top of choices. However, Signal is a proven secure messaging app that even people like Elon Musk use it to exchange the details of multi-billion dollar deals. The platform is now stopping support for SMS texts on Android to keep users’ messages safe.
Stunning Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor Gets A Massive Discount
The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor doesn’t get discounted often, but that’s exactly what happened now. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is discounted by 29% as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor gets a hefty discount on Amazon.
Samsung Wallet Is Now Available In 13 More Countries
In June this year, Samsung launched an integrated Wallet app for Galaxy users. Combining Samsung Pass and Samsung Pay in a single package, it serves as the one-stop hub for all of the company’s digital items and services. Following the initial rollout in a handful of markets, the Korean firm today released the app in 13 additional countries. Samsung Wallet is now available for Galaxy users in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and UAE.
Galaxy S21 & Galaxy A52 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates
Samsung has released new Android 13 beta updates for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy A52. This is the third beta build for the former and the second for the latter. The Korean firm has been beta-testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software since August. It is expected to roll out the stable Android 13 update later this month.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Wear OS System UI App Brings Latest Experiences To Pixel Watch
Google has released a new “Wear OS System UI” app for the Pixel Watch on the Play Store. The app will provide the latest Wear OS smartwatch experiences to users. “Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist,” its Play Store description reads.
Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'
Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro First To Support Only 64-Bit Apps
The newly-announced Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first smartphones to support only 64-bit apps. These two phones come with a 64-bit only build of Android 13, it has been confirmed. The Pixel 7 series phones are first to support only 64-bit apps. This information comes from...
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
