A good gaming can really make a huge difference for the overall experience, and right now LG has dropped the price of its 32-inch UltraGear gaming monitor to $299.99 as part of this Prime Early Access deal. Some of its key features include the NVIDIA G-Sync support and its 165Hz refresh rate. In fact we’d venture to say the 165Hz refresh rate is probably its best feature. A slower frame rate is going to make your competitive gaming experiences more challenging. And while 165Hz is far from the fastest frame rate you can find on a gaming monitor, it’s a great place to be as your frames will be super smooth.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO