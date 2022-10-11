ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri

By Dustin Lattimer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGIqb_0iULg2Gn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RWwD_0iULg2Gn00

MISSOURI — Because of wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.

According to Missouri law, an individual who has struck and killed a deer with their vehicle may claim the deer carcass if written authorization to possess the deer is granted by a Missouri Department of Conservation agent. The Wildlife Dispensation permit is free, but you need to contact the Missouri Department of Conservation to obtain the permit.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

If the deer is completely off the roadway, MoDOT will not pick it up unless it impedes mail delivery or is in a neighborhood, especially at or near a bus stop. If a deer is located on the shoulder, MoDOT will address the deer during normal work hours. MoDOT crews are not called out after hours to remove an item unless it is a road safety hazard. MoDOT does not have specialized crews assigned to remove dead animals from the roadway and does not contract out any roadkill removal.

| Hunter Safety Course A Good Idea For All Firearms Hunters >

Missouri has creeped up a notch in state rankings for deer collisions. According to a report from State Farm Insurance, the Show-Me State now ranks 14 th in the country for potential animal collisions, which is up from number 15 last year — with a 1-in-74 chance of hitting an animal while driving.

“Fall is breeding season and deer are on the move, especially in the dark as days grow shorter. Although deer strikes can occur at any time, the majority of these crashes occur in the twilight hours before sunrise and just after sunset in October and November, with the largest number taking place in November,” said Missouri State Maintenance Director, Natalie Roark.

According to 2021 statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, drivers in Missouri experienced 3,779 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2 hours and 18 min in the state. In these crashes, there were three fatalities and 420 people were injured.

Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says that drivers should never swerve to avoid animals in the road, as it can cause loss of control of their vehicles, resulting in serious injury or death. To avoid hitting a deer, always be cautious and keep your eyes scanning both sides of the roadway. MoDOT also says to not jeopardize your safety to remove an animal in a high traffic area. They suggest you notify MoDOT at (888) ASK-MODOT or (888) 275-66368. You can also visit MoDOT’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR 118TH RECRUIT CLASS

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers. A news release says the Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is December 9, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Deer#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Modot#State Farm Insurance
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy