Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
No charges to be filed in Milwaukee drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing...
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Suspects arrested after Waukesha residents asked to shelter in place
Waukesha police said suspects are in custody and no one else is wanted following an armed carjacking on Wednesday.
4 drivers receive $10K fine for egregious reckless driving in West Allis
Reckless driving citations typically come with a $200 fine in Wisconsin, but West Allis is utilizing a different citation to significantly increase the cost for the most egregious offenses.
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
Live updates: Day ten of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
Milwaukee drivers can face $100 ticket for driving on bike lanes
This week we are taking a look at bike lanes. Drivers are not allowed to drive on a bike line in almost all cases except in a few instances.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police
MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits. Updated: 3 hours...
