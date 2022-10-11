ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Q&A with English Alum Quinn Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Quadrant Eye

Dr. Quinn Wang will be the guest speaker at Duke’s Fall 2022 Medicine, Humanities and Business Celebration on November 5, 2022. Dr. Quinn Wang graduated from Duke in 2010 with high distinction and received the English department's award for "Most Original Honors Thesis” for her thesis Through the Lens of Medicine: Landscapes of Violence in Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian (1985), All the Pretty Horses (1992), and No Country for Old Men (2005). Following her undergraduate studies, Dr. Wang received a degree in medicine from Duke University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Ophthalmology at the University of California at San Francisco. She is the CEO of Quadrant Eye (QE), founded with UC Berkeley graduate Kristine Yoshihara. QE, a digital health startup, has a mission to improve eyecare access and services.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Get Support to Develop or Redesign a Summer Session Course

Duke’s Office of Undergraduate Education and Office of Interdisciplinary Studies, in partnership with Duke Learning Innovation, are offering Summer Course Development Grants (SCDG) to schools, departments and other units that offer undergraduate curricula. These grants seek to foster the development or redesign of summer session courses that:. Align with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Blacktoberfest set for Oct. 22

Black Brew Culture will host the Oct. 22 celebration of beer, food, art and entertainment, featuring a hybrid experience of curated activations and traditional festival style booths at Suite Four in Durham. Black Brew Culture will host the Oct. 22 celebration of beer, food, art and entertainment, featuring a hybrid...
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

Grammy-Award Winning Artists Ledisi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard & Young Nudy To Headline NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

Step Show, Parade, Football Game and Other Signature Events Also Scheduled. Grammy-Award winning artists will ignite the Bull City during North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2022 Ultimate Homecoming Experience festivities, Sunday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s line-up for the university’s gospel, hip-hop and alumni concerts includes:...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

All Flags Lowered on Campus in Honor of Victims of Shooting in Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in honor of the victims killed yesterday in East Raleigh. Five people were killed and two others injured during a shooting Thursday evening near the Heddingham neighborhood. "We mourn for the victims of this horrific...
RALEIGH, NC

