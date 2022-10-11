Dr. Quinn Wang will be the guest speaker at Duke’s Fall 2022 Medicine, Humanities and Business Celebration on November 5, 2022. Dr. Quinn Wang graduated from Duke in 2010 with high distinction and received the English department's award for "Most Original Honors Thesis” for her thesis Through the Lens of Medicine: Landscapes of Violence in Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian (1985), All the Pretty Horses (1992), and No Country for Old Men (2005). Following her undergraduate studies, Dr. Wang received a degree in medicine from Duke University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Ophthalmology at the University of California at San Francisco. She is the CEO of Quadrant Eye (QE), founded with UC Berkeley graduate Kristine Yoshihara. QE, a digital health startup, has a mission to improve eyecare access and services.

