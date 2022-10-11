Read full article on original website
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
Q&A with English Alum Quinn Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Quadrant Eye
Dr. Quinn Wang will be the guest speaker at Duke’s Fall 2022 Medicine, Humanities and Business Celebration on November 5, 2022. Dr. Quinn Wang graduated from Duke in 2010 with high distinction and received the English department's award for "Most Original Honors Thesis” for her thesis Through the Lens of Medicine: Landscapes of Violence in Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian (1985), All the Pretty Horses (1992), and No Country for Old Men (2005). Following her undergraduate studies, Dr. Wang received a degree in medicine from Duke University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Ophthalmology at the University of California at San Francisco. She is the CEO of Quadrant Eye (QE), founded with UC Berkeley graduate Kristine Yoshihara. QE, a digital health startup, has a mission to improve eyecare access and services.
As ‘scary’ number of young people die from opioids, NCCU play seeks solutions, compassion
“The stage gives equity to everyone’s story being told,” said the NCCU director who hopes a play addresses ongoing disparities in the opioid crisis.
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
Get Support to Develop or Redesign a Summer Session Course
Duke’s Office of Undergraduate Education and Office of Interdisciplinary Studies, in partnership with Duke Learning Innovation, are offering Summer Course Development Grants (SCDG) to schools, departments and other units that offer undergraduate curricula. These grants seek to foster the development or redesign of summer session courses that:. Align with...
Pastor Shirley Caesar Checks In To Discuss “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference
Pastor Shirley Caesar talks about her 49th Annual "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole" Conference at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh.
Durham Blacktoberfest set for Oct. 22
Black Brew Culture will host the Oct. 22 celebration of beer, food, art and entertainment, featuring a hybrid experience of curated activations and traditional festival style booths at Suite Four in Durham. Black Brew Culture will host the Oct. 22 celebration of beer, food, art and entertainment, featuring a hybrid...
HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard accused Spartanburg County deputies of racial profiling for stopping the HBCU's bus in South Carolina. The post HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus appeared first on NewsOne.
Grammy-Award Winning Artists Ledisi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard & Young Nudy To Headline NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience
Step Show, Parade, Football Game and Other Signature Events Also Scheduled. Grammy-Award winning artists will ignite the Bull City during North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2022 Ultimate Homecoming Experience festivities, Sunday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s line-up for the university’s gospel, hip-hop and alumni concerts includes:...
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
All Flags Lowered on Campus in Honor of Victims of Shooting in Raleigh
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in honor of the victims killed yesterday in East Raleigh. Five people were killed and two others injured during a shooting Thursday evening near the Heddingham neighborhood. "We mourn for the victims of this horrific...
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School. In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”. “This...
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
Comments / 0