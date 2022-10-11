Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow
OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
Android Headlines
Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient
Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Android's App Archiving Feature Gets An Early Leak
Back in March this year, Google announced that it was working on an app archiving feature. We haven’t seen or heard anything about it since then, but that has changed. We have a new leak showing the Android app archiving feature in action. This is a move to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Bricked Your Pixel 7? Well, The Factory Images Are Now Available
So, you just got your shiny new Pixel 7, and you couldn’t wait to break into it- literally. You decided to tinker with the software and you’ve gone and messed up your device. Don’t worry, if you’ve done that, and you need to reinstall Android with a fresh image, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images are available to download today, according to Droid Life.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: Almost A Flagship Killer
Xiaomi 12T Pro is a much more polished smartphone than its predecessor. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the mid-year refresh on their flagship series. Albeit, Xiaomi typically introduces a stellar upgrade on the T series and then trims other features from the Pro model launched earlier in the year to keep the price competitive.
NFL・
Android Headlines
Play Store Will Get Richer App Listings On Tablets In 2023
Google is in the process of updating its first-party apps with tablet-friendly UI and other optimizations for improved user experience on big-screen devices. The company announced this commitment to Android tablets at its I/O conference in May. It has already updated several apps with the necessary UI changes. The Play Store also got a redesign on tablets a couple of weeks back, with the navigation rail that Google previewed in May finally showing up for users. But it appears there’s more to come. Starting in 2023, Play Store app listings on tablets will be much richer up front.
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
Android Headlines
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Android Headlines
[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3
UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
Android Headlines
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Android Headlines
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
Android 12L On The Surface Duo 2 Will Resemble Windows 11
Microsoft released the Surface Duo 2 back in October of last year, but software support hasn’t been that great for the foldable phone. However, that’s not stopping them from issuing a platform upgrade soon. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be getting Android 12L this year, and it’ll share some visuals with Windows 11.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update
Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
Android Headlines
Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs
Chrome isn’t the only browser on Android, as many other companies put their own web browsers on the Play Store. Vivaldi for Android is one of them, and it has some new welcome features with its latest update. The Vivaldi browser will actually close inactive tabs automatically after a certain amount of time.
Android Headlines
New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design
Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best
The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
Android Headlines
Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'
Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
Android Headlines
Buy A Pixel 7 At Best Buy And Get Free Google Fi Through 2022
You can get free Google Fi service until the end of 2022 if you purchase one of the two Pixel 7 phones at Best Buy. This offer is also valid for the Google Pixel 6a, by the way, in case you prefer it. Getting a Pixel 7 from Best Buy...
Comments / 0