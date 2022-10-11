Read full article on original website
Renovations of local historic landmark back on track
The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on after it has been stalled for the past six years.
Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches Is Moving to the Central West End
The popular south St. Louis sandwich shop will reopen near City Foundry later this month
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
City Museum 25-year anniversary defies early predictions
The City Museum is an international destination, but that’s not what everyone first predicted.
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
Transit Center transformation at North Hanley stop
Metro Transit riders that use the North Hanley stop will soon get a fresh start to their commute.
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
Soulard bar owner says break-ins are bringing down business
ST. LOUIS — A Soulard bar owner is fed up with thieves driving his customers away after his business, and dozens of cars, were broken into. For the past 15 years DB’s Sports Bar has been a Soulard fixture. “The Cardinals and Blues always bring a lot of...
gladstonedispatch.com
St. Louis, MO Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst
Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou’s Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Washington Missourian
Folsom: End of a grocery era in Union
It will soon be the end of an era in Union. In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
