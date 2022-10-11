Read full article on original website
Toco1
3d ago
I will not vote for anything that can put Colorado small businesses out of business. And it will. Measures like this destroy our state. Personally, I think it is just more of the same evil libs and dems trying to put more pressure on the citizens to make them comply with whatever agenda the deep state has come with now. It may pass, but more people are waking up every day and seeing the real truth. God wins
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
lamarledger.com
Colorado voter guide: Stories, explainers and endorsements for the 2022 election
The Denver Post voter guide rounds up our explainers, stories, candidate Q&As and endorsements for the 2022 election. The guide will be updated with new stories up to Election Day, Nov. 8. JUMP TO:Colorado ballot measures • Denver & Aurora ballot measures • Candidates • Judge retention • Endorsements...
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
What a King Soopers, Safeway merger could mean for shoppers
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards
(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.
newsy.com
Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do
An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
lamarledger.com
Colorado election 2022: Candidate Q&As
The Denver Post sent questionnaires to candidates in the following races — click the link to go to a race. Answers have been lightly edited for spelling and grammar. For races without a story link, no questionnaires were returned. For races without a story link, no questionnaires were returned.
Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans to merge
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning.
Boulder Clarion
Furries, far right and the Colorado GOP
Nothing’s normal about this November’s election. Amnesty International has called on governors and secretaries of state to ban guns at or near polling stations. A majority of GOP candidates for the House, Senate and key statewide offices have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
coloradosun.com
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season
An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.
