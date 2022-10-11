Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Wood County Fire Departments Respond to Two Fires at Same Time
TOWN OF REMINGTON, WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 10/12/22 at 00:37 Remington and Pittsville Fire Departments were paged for a structure fire at Saddle Up Bar at 1582 STH 80, Babcock WI (Town of Remington) for a structure fire. At 00:49 Rudolph and Vesper Fire Departments were paged...
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
WEAU-TV 13
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash
A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
wxpr.org
Tackling the EMS shortage, fentanyl test strips, and a push for construction unions
Fire departments in western Vilas County call the current EMS situation a crisis. There are not enough medical first responders to quickly respond to calls, so four local fire departments are teaming up to try to find a solution. Then, fentanyl test strips are now available statewide in response to increasing overdose deaths. And Wisconsin union leaders say the state is seeing more buzz among organized labor, especially among construction unions.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
At least 4 injured in high speed crash in Wausau
A high speed crash Monday on Wausau’s Grand Avenue left at least four people injured, officials said. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. between Sturgeon Eddy Road and McDonald Street. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was heavily damaged. Photos of the crash scene show airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
wxpr.org
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
WJFW-TV
Three arrested in Forest County last Tuesday
CRANDON (WJFW) - Three people were arrested in Crandon last week, following an investigation involving the United States Marshals Service, the Forest County Sheriff's Office, the Crandon Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were tracking a subject that was wanted out...
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
wiproud.com
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Utilities Annual Lead Notice
In 2020 Marshfield Utilities found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes with lead services. This is an annual notice to the public. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please read this information closely to see what you can do to reduce lead in your drinking water.
wxpr.org
Salt Wise encourages using brine to help keep roads clear
With winter fast approaching, the city of Stevens Point is taking a different approach to keeping ice off the road. Members of the environmental group Salt Wise met with transportation officials from across Wisconsin, saying their solution for keeping the roads ice free also is better for the environment and the economy.
wiproud.com
Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death
WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WSAW
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident. Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
