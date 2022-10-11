Fire departments in western Vilas County call the current EMS situation a crisis. There are not enough medical first responders to quickly respond to calls, so four local fire departments are teaming up to try to find a solution. Then, fentanyl test strips are now available statewide in response to increasing overdose deaths. And Wisconsin union leaders say the state is seeing more buzz among organized labor, especially among construction unions.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO