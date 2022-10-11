Read full article on original website
Tamarack Publishes Whitepaper Series on AI in Equipment Finance
Tamarack Technology, a provider of independent software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, published the first part in a series of whitepapers on the application of AI in the equipment finance industry. The piece is available for free download at tamarack.ai/whitepapers and titled “Dark Data: A foundation for sustaining competitive advantage.”
Maxim Commercial Capital Expands Truck Financing Program in Q3/22
Maxim Commercial Capital expanded its target market during Q3/22 by launching an enhanced risk-based scoring system for its Truck Financing Program, resulting in lower down payments for owner operators with better credit. Maxim’s Structured Finance Program may qualify buyers with sufficient real estate equity or other collateral for 100% purchase financing.
TD Bank Names Boyle Chief Operating Officer
TD Bank, named Steve Boyle chief operating officer, a newly created position. Boyle will report to Leo Salom, president and CEO, and will be responsible for scaling bank operations and more at First Horizon, following approval of the acquisition of the bank by TD. “I’m excited to welcome Steve back...
Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare
Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
