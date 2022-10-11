Read full article on original website
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
Maxim Commercial Capital Expands Truck Financing Program in Q3/22
Maxim Commercial Capital expanded its target market during Q3/22 by launching an enhanced risk-based scoring system for its Truck Financing Program, resulting in lower down payments for owner operators with better credit. Maxim’s Structured Finance Program may qualify buyers with sufficient real estate equity or other collateral for 100% purchase financing.
GreatAmerica Financial Services Closes $637MM Term Securitization
GreatAmerica Financial Services closed its 22nd term securitization of $637 million in privately placed bonds. GreatAmerica has now issued $8.7 Billion in bonds since inception. Transaction will pay off debt from warehouse and revolving credit facilities, putting GreatAmerica in an even stronger liquidity position to support its equipment vendors. “There...
Air Lease and LATAM Airlines Agree to Lease Placement of 5 Airbus A321-200 XLR Aircraft
Air Lease agreed to long-term lease placements for five new long-range Airbus A321-200 XLR aircraft with LATAM Airlines. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LATAM starting in fall 2025 through 2026 from ALC’s order book with Airbus. “We are pleased to announce this lease placement for five new...
TD Bank Names Boyle Chief Operating Officer
TD Bank, named Steve Boyle chief operating officer, a newly created position. Boyle will report to Leo Salom, president and CEO, and will be responsible for scaling bank operations and more at First Horizon, following approval of the acquisition of the bank by TD. “I’m excited to welcome Steve back...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
Tamarack Publishes Whitepaper Series on AI in Equipment Finance
Tamarack Technology, a provider of independent software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, published the first part in a series of whitepapers on the application of AI in the equipment finance industry. The piece is available for free download at tamarack.ai/whitepapers and titled “Dark Data: A foundation for sustaining competitive advantage.”
Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare
Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
