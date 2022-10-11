ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall

Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
STOCKS
monitordaily.com

Maxim Commercial Capital Expands Truck Financing Program in Q3/22

Maxim Commercial Capital expanded its target market during Q3/22 by launching an enhanced risk-based scoring system for its Truck Financing Program, resulting in lower down payments for owner operators with better credit. Maxim’s Structured Finance Program may qualify buyers with sufficient real estate equity or other collateral for 100% purchase financing.
ECONOMY
monitordaily.com

GreatAmerica Financial Services Closes $637MM Term Securitization

GreatAmerica Financial Services closed its 22nd term securitization of $637 million in privately placed bonds. GreatAmerica has now issued $8.7 Billion in bonds since inception. Transaction will pay off debt from warehouse and revolving credit facilities, putting GreatAmerica in an even stronger liquidity position to support its equipment vendors. “There...
PERSONAL FINANCE
monitordaily.com

TD Bank Names Boyle Chief Operating Officer

TD Bank, named Steve Boyle chief operating officer, a newly created position. Boyle will report to Leo Salom, president and CEO, and will be responsible for scaling bank operations and more at First Horizon, following approval of the acquisition of the bank by TD. “I’m excited to welcome Steve back...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
RETAIL
monitordaily.com

Tamarack Publishes Whitepaper Series on AI in Equipment Finance

Tamarack Technology, a provider of independent software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, published the first part in a series of whitepapers on the application of AI in the equipment finance industry. The piece is available for free download at tamarack.ai/whitepapers and titled “Dark Data: A foundation for sustaining competitive advantage.”
SOFTWARE
monitordaily.com

Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare

Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
ECONOMY

