Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Grab The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD For $210, & Save On More Storage
The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is one of our favorite NVMe SSD options, and there’s a deal on it right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. This is the SSD we’re using in our PS5 and it’s not only given us more storage for games, but it helps games load super fast. Right now you can snag the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD for just $209.99, but the deal only lasts through today and ends at midnight.
Android Headlines
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals
A robot vacuum will really change the way you think about cleaning. It’ll allow you to go ahead and sit back, while the vacuum cleans up your home and cleans up after your pets and kids. But, they can be kinda expensive. There’s a handful of robot vacuums available now that are well over a grand. That’s a lot to spend on a robot vacuum, but it’s worth it.
Android Headlines
Save Time And Money With This Keurig Single Serve Brewer Deal
Nothing really makes coffee simpler than a machine like the Keurig K-Elite single server brewer, and there’s a great deal on it for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. Sometimes when you get up in the morning all you want is a fresh cup of coffee that won’t take a whole lot of effort. And that’s where the Keurig K-Elite single serve brewer comes in, dropping from $189.99 down to $109.99 for its Prime Early Access deal.
Android Headlines
Save More Than $700 On This Razer Book 13" Laptop
Now is the time perfect to buy a new powerful laptop, and this Razer Book 13 laptop is currently on sale. You can get it for an impressive 37% off, which drops the price down to just $1,259.99. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Get A Year Of Microsoft 365 Family With A $50 Amazon Gift Card
For Amazon Prime Early Access, they are discounting a year of Microsoft 365 Family, and bundling in a $50 gift card, for just $92.95. Typically, this would cost you $99 without the gift card, so you’re saving money and getting $50 to spend on Amazon later on. Not too shabby.
Android Headlines
Snag Amazfit's GTR 4 Smartwatch For $30 Off Right Now
Right now you can pick up the GTR 4 from Amazfit at a pretty good deal price of $169.99, which is $30 off the original $199.99 cost. The price drop is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and is only one of a handful of Amazfit trackers and watches that are being discounted for a limited time. The Amazfit GTR 4 is the brand’s newest smartwatch in the collection of options. And offers some of the brand’s most advanced features and numerous improvements over the GTR 3 models. Which, as a matter of a fact are also on sale.
Android Headlines
Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch
There is a software update waiting for you on your upcoming Pixel Watch. The initial Pixel Watch orders are starting to arrive to consumers, and the moment you power it on and set it up, you’ll have a software update waiting. There is a software update waiting for you...
Android Headlines
Save 59% On The DeathAdder V2 Plus More From Razer & SteelSeries
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is the return of one of Razer’s best-selling mice from over the years and Amazon has a great deal on it right now. It’s going for a HUGE discount as part of the company’s Prime Early Access sale, which means you can save some serious cash on a great gaming mouse for your setup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best
The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
Android Headlines
No, Pixel Watch Doesn't Charge On The Pixel Stand Or Any Other Wireless Charger
The Google Pixel Watch charges via wireless charging. There is a charger in the box, though there’s no wall charger. Luckily any USB-C wall charger will work here. But the real question is whether or not it can charge on other wireless chargers. Like a Pixel Stand or a Pixel 7 using Battery Share?
Android Headlines
Logitech's Best Gaming Keyboard Is Down To $150
Logitech makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the planet and its very best gaming keyboard, the G915 TKL, is down to just $150 as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. We’ve used this keyboard since last year and found it nearly impossible to switch off of it. Aside from being a slightly smaller profile thanks to the tenkeyless design, it comes with unparalleled wireless connectivity and can even be connected to two devices simultaneously.
Android Headlines
Save $80 On This Amazon Fire Kids Tablet
Today, you can save $80 on a new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. This brings the price down to just $119.99. This is from Amazon’s line of Fire tablets with 1080p displays. It also runs on the latest version of Fire OS, which is Amazon’s version of Android. You get access to books from audible, and apps from the Amazon app store.
I Got It at Bay Days! Canada’s Most Anticipated Sale Has Arrived, Delivering Amazing Savings Ahead of the Holiday Season
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Prepare your shopping carts! The Bay’s highly anticipated Bay Days shopping event is back, delivering outstanding savings in-store and on TheBay.com. Right now until October 30th, customers can shop deep discounts across women’s, men’s, kids, home and beauty. Whether shopping for gifts ahead of the holiday season, refreshing your home or simply looking to treat yourself, Bay Days is an event that you won’t want to miss. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005459/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Accessories
Finally, the Google Pixel 7 is now available, and it’s a really good value at $600. The Google Pixel 7 is actually a bit smaller than the Pixel 6 was last year, so those cases from the Pixel 6 won’t fit. You can check out our round up of the best Pixel 7 cases here.
Android Headlines
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Android Headlines
First Casetify 'Made for Google' Case Launches For The Pixel 7 Series
If you’ve been researching smartphone cases, chances are you’ve heard of Casetify. Well, the company has just launched its first ‘Made for Google’ smartphone case, and it’s made for the Pixel 7 series. Casetify launches its first ‘Made for Google’ case, and it’s for the...
Android Headlines
Save Big On Storage, Like Up To $400 On This SanDisk Portable SSD
Western Digital is slashing prices on WD and SanDisk products today as part of Prime Early Access, and there’s a great deal on the excellent SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. The deal pricing is applied to both the 2TB and 4TB models. Dropping the price by as much as $400 which is a pretty big drop in cost. The best value in our opinion is the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD. Since the normal price for this model is $699.99. Today during the sale however, it’s down to just $299.99. But if you don’t really need that much space, you can still get the 2TB model for much less than normal.
Android Headlines
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX2700 Is Discounted By 63%
If you’re in need of a Wi-Fi range extender, NETGEAR has the ‘EX2700’ on offer as we speak. The NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX2700 is discounted by 63% as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. This brings down its price to $12.99 (from $34.99). The...
Android Headlines
Android's App Archiving Feature Gets An Early Leak
Back in March this year, Google announced that it was working on an app archiving feature. We haven’t seen or heard anything about it since then, but that has changed. We have a new leak showing the Android app archiving feature in action. This is a move to help...
Android Headlines
Amazon Is Slashing Prices On Polk Audio Sound Bars & Speakers
Amazon has some great deals going on for speakers, sound bars, and subwoofers from Polk Audio right now. As part of the Prime Early Access sale, which is still going and runs through the end of today. In fact there is under 10 hours left at the time of writing. Then all the best deals either go back up to full price or if items are still on sale, the discounts won’t be as good.
Comments / 0