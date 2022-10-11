Western Digital is slashing prices on WD and SanDisk products today as part of Prime Early Access, and there’s a great deal on the excellent SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. The deal pricing is applied to both the 2TB and 4TB models. Dropping the price by as much as $400 which is a pretty big drop in cost. The best value in our opinion is the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD. Since the normal price for this model is $699.99. Today during the sale however, it’s down to just $299.99. But if you don’t really need that much space, you can still get the 2TB model for much less than normal.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO