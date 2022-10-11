Read full article on original website
Patty S. Reel
2d ago
Such a misleading headline. The tax relief was announced before hurricane Ian. All the did was extend the filing date for late filers.
Justin Lincoln
2d ago
SC ,..is a b.s. state in itself.... no money, no jobs, no amusement...
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina is the 9th Least Safe State During COVID-19 – WalletHub Study
South Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 pm ET on October 12, 2022. To see the full report, click here.
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
wkml.com
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
New South Carolina small business credit initiative aims to help minority owned businesses
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Minority-owned businesses across the state are about to get a new bit of help . New loans are now available thanks to a small business credit initiative that started a few weeks ago. This initiative is helping ensure success for as many small businesses as...
abccolumbia.com
Unemployment claims up in SC
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
wpde.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
SCEMD encourages South Carolinians to participate in worldwide earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina emergency preparedness officials are encouraging residents across the state to participate in a mass earthquake drill next week. On Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. local time, more than a million people across the southeastern United States will practice earthquake safety during the “Great ShakeOut.” The “ShakeOut” began in California in […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare. In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
abccolumbia.com
INTERSTATE IMPROVEMENT: Governor, lawmakers and other officials celebrate new widening of I-26 project
RIDGEVILLE, SC (WOLO) — Fix I-26. State officials say this is something they have heard from South Carolina residents for many years. Tuesday morning, a step towards improving the state’s interstate system celebrated a groundbreaking. “We’re booming. We had a budget surplus this year,” said Gov. Henry McMaster....
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win
A ticket she purchased on her way to work turned out to be the lucky winner.
