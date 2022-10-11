ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

CNU program brings real research experience to Newport News high schoolers

By Nour Habib, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

When Mic Platt attended a seminar at Christopher Newport University last year, he was struck by the genuine excitement he felt from the high school students presenting their research findings.

Those students were participating in a collaborative project with the university’s environmental biology department. Platt decided he wanted to bring that enthusiasm to his own environmental science students at Woodside High School in Newport News.

So this year, Woodside became the sixth school in the region to partner with CNU Professor Rob Atkinson’s climate change research project Fear to Hope, which launched last year. The project looks at risks to local ecosystems and investigates the effects of salt water on Atlantic white cedar trees.

“Most people feel helpless about global climate change,” Atkinson said. “It’s so big and so complex, it seems hopeless. But there are local things people can actually do to address climate change. And one of them would be to relocate native forests inland.”

But, Atkinson said, there isn’t much research into the salt tolerance of the Atlantic white cedar.

And the research is real, Atkinson said.

“Usually, teachers know what the answer is before students do a project or an experiment,” Atkinson said. “But in this case, no one knows what the students are going to find. And since we’re coordinating the research of six area schools, we are coordinating their efforts so that we are really getting some very useful preliminary data.”

Platt said the hands-on aspect of the project was appealing to him.

“Science is very tangible in this project,” Platt said. “So when I saw that, I thought, ‘OK, I think I really want to get my students involved in that because I think they would really like to do something that’s real.’”

Allison Burbach, an environmental biology senior at CNU and the Fear to Hope project manager, mentors the Woodside students.

Burbach said she teaches a short lesson, and then the students get to work.

“I think the students are way more engaged during the hands-on activities,” she said.

After a recent lesson on accuracy and precision, Woodside students began measuring the saplings they planted. As they measured, Burbach was able to show them proper measuring techniques and talk to them about why precision is important when measuring trees that grow slowly.

Kylee Williamson, a student in Platt’s class, said she enjoyed the project because it’s a departure from what she was used to seeing in science class in middle school.

“I think it’s different because when I was in eighth grade, we really just sat down and did stuff on paper, and I like how we get to actually do things outside and interact and make friends and see the difference when it grows,” Williamson said.

Atkinson said he hopes this project lights a spark for high school students.

“I think science is hard to fall in love with early in life when there’s so many other exciting distractions,” he said. “We’re hoping, by having this experience with college students, we can maybe cut through the noise and share how science as a process is really fun, especially when it has such an important purpose.”

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20

The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Newport News, VA
Education
City
Newport News, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Atkinson
WAVY News 10

CC: A Call to Action Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Change Research#College#Climate Change#Cnu#Woodside High School#Fear To Hope
Virginia Business

Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
SUFFOLK, VA
wmra.org

False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond

A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
royalexaminer.com

Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction

The number of eviction judgments began increasing this year. An eviction judgment is an official judgment made by the courts dictating whether a tenant is in violation of their lease for nonpayment of rent or any other lease-breaking infraction. An eviction judgment is different from an eviction filing. The eviction filing is the official complaint made by the landlord stating the reason for the eviction. The filing is simply the first step in the legal process and will not necessarily lead to a tenant vacating the property. The RVA Eviction Lab, which operates from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, tracks these numbers. Its focus is meeting eviction data, and research needs to help drive policy and advocacy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily

The Beach Poker Room seemed to be an exception, but neither the facility nor state regulators have explained the legality of how the poker room was able to operate after those fines went into effect. The facility did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday. There don’t appear...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy