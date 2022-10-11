Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V. According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kchi.com
Three Ejected In Rollover Crash
Three people were ejected from a vehicle that overturned on I-35 Wednesday night, two had serious injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash on I-35, three miles northwest of Winston. According to the report, at about 10:58 pm, the van driven by 30-year-old Jessica I Wright of Whittemore, IA was northbound and ran into the median, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, where the van began to overturn and went off the east side of the road, coming to rest on its wheels.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northbound Interstate 35 backed up south of Route 152 due to semi crash
Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes several business checks, and follow-up investigations. 11:22 am, Call of a suspicious person following an individual and trying to get them to get into car. Officer advised and handling the situation. 3:10 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of Dickinson Street...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Freightliner truck overturns injuring driver near Marceline
The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner truck overturned near Marceline on Tuesday morning, October 11th. An ambulance took 37-year-old Getachew Asefa to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The truck traveled east on Highway 63 before it reportedly lost control on the...
kchi.com
St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash
A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe truck Driver Hurt in Accident Near Marceline
A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries Tuesday morning when his semi ran off the road and overturned. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 37-year-old St. Joseph resident Getachew M. Asefa was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 a quarter-mile east of the Marceline junction when he lost control of the truck in a curve on the wet roadway.
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
kttn.com
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116
A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
kttn.com
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
kchi.com
Connecting All Missourians Listening Tour
The Missouri Department of Economic Development – Office of Broadband Development – is conducting a series of “Connecting All Missourians Listening Tours.” This is an initiative aimed at ensuring all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access and are able to fully utilize it. This series of...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
northwestmoinfo.com
King City Man Injured Following Monday Afternoon Accident
A King City resident was injured following an accident just south of King City Monday afternoon. The Patrol’s reports says 56 year old Tim Walters of King City was stopped in traffic between two small hills and attempting to let another vehicle make a left turn when another vehicle crested a hill and began skidding. A 17 year old juvenile was driving that vehicle which struck the back of Walters’ vehicle. Walters was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. his vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Comments / 0