Three people were ejected from a vehicle that overturned on I-35 Wednesday night, two had serious injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash on I-35, three miles northwest of Winston. According to the report, at about 10:58 pm, the van driven by 30-year-old Jessica I Wright of Whittemore, IA was northbound and ran into the median, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, where the van began to overturn and went off the east side of the road, coming to rest on its wheels.

WINSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO