Albany Herald
NFL Week 6 Preview: Chiefs-Bills, Eagles-Cowboys Take Center Stage
Welcome to Week 6 featuring two of the best matchups of the 2022 season. We have Bills at Chiefs, a repeat of last year’s AFC divisional game, which featured both teams combining for 25 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the second most in any game in the Super Bowl era. And we have Cowboys at Eagles battling for NFC East supremacy with Micah Parsons and a stellar Dallas defense trying to slow down Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia offense. If you love offense, you should get plenty of it in both of these games.
Albany Herald
How the Jaguars Offense Is Preparing for Round Two Against the Colts
Last week’s 13-6 slugfest against the Houston Texans showed that the Jaguars' offense has a lot of work to do. The unit was able to gain a significant chunk of yards on the ground and in the air but two more turnovers from Trevor Lawrence and the impressive play from the Texans' special teams limited their ability to put up points.
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: Can the Pass-Rush Return vs. Matt Ryan?
A month ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars smelled blood in the water against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Now, they are trying to stop some bleeding of their own.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders' Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
Albany Herald
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Albany Herald
Doug Pederson Stresses Patience With Trevor Lawrence's Development — Is He Right?
Doug Pederson knows how to read a room. He knows after a 13-6 home loss to an AFC South rival and the NFL's only winless team that nobody wants to hear about patience and a process. But he also knows that is what it will take to turn around the...
Albany Herald
Week 6 Cheat Sheet: Swoon for Mike Boone
Welcome to the Week 6 Cheat Sheet. What exactly is the cheat sheet? There are no rankings, no single-page printout. It's not a traditional cheat sheet. It's more like the article equivalent. I want to give you some quick and easy advice, highlight a few players I'm higher or lower on than the average analyst for this week's slate of games and provide links to our other content here on SI Fantasy.
