Welcome to Week 6 featuring two of the best matchups of the 2022 season. We have Bills at Chiefs, a repeat of last year’s AFC divisional game, which featured both teams combining for 25 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the second most in any game in the Super Bowl era. And we have Cowboys at Eagles battling for NFC East supremacy with Micah Parsons and a stellar Dallas defense trying to slow down Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia offense. If you love offense, you should get plenty of it in both of these games.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO