Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
KTUL
Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
Tulsa man arrested after police say he attacked, choked a Saint Francis staff member
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for choking a hospital worker on Tuesday. The arrest came after Armando Villegas choked the Saint Francis worker until she was unconscious, according to police. “It’s a dangerous thing,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23. “He was able to choke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Never seen anything like it;’ Okmulgee police continue to search for four missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police chief Joe Prentice has offered an update as the search continues for four men who were reported missing earlier this week. Investigators spent much of Thursday gathering video and GPS information. Despite witnesses saying they’ve seen the men around town, none of the sightings...
KTUL
Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man suspected of armed robbery at a gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested Devion Nelson for armed robbery on Oct. 7. Officers were called to a Valero gas station near 69th and Sheridan around 9 p.m. The caller said he was cleaning the store and preparing to close for the night when Nelson allegedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, grabbed the employee, and demanded money.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash
TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
KTUL
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
KTUL
Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty today to kidnapping a victim at knifepoint in Sapulpa. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. “Federal prosecutors and our partners at the Sapulpa...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Comments / 0