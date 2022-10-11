ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
TULSA, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Okmulgee, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man suspected of armed robbery at a gas station

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested Devion Nelson for armed robbery on Oct. 7. Officers were called to a Valero gas station near 69th and Sheridan around 9 p.m. The caller said he was cleaning the store and preparing to close for the night when Nelson allegedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, grabbed the employee, and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping at knifepoint

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty today to kidnapping a victim at knifepoint in Sapulpa. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. “Federal prosecutors and our partners at the Sapulpa...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK

