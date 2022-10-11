Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County.
According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil.Crews battling a structure fire in Clay County
Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. McQueen said as of noon Tuesday, the victim was in Intensive Care.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed that ISP had been requested to perform Crime Scene Investigation.
McQueen said detectives are actively working to develop more information in regard to what happened. Currently, no one is in custody as a suspect. The investigation will continue.
