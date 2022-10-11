Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
dayton247now.com
Honor Flight veterans return home with a big homecoming at Dayton Airport
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) --- On Saturday morning, the last Honor Flight Dayton departed for Washington, D.C. from Dayton International Airport. The 102 veterans on board the airplane paid visits to the Korean, World War II, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials. Also, the group went to Arlington Cemetery and the USMC and...
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
countynewsonline.org
Garage/Shop Sale – Greenville – Oct 20-22
Where: 5740 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331. What: formerly known as “Frick’s Sale”. Horizontal and vertical shaft engines, small engine parts, 2 wagon loads of shop items, including box lots, Farm King garden tractor, mowers, new mower blades, tillers, tires, tubes, chain saw parts, new chains, bars and belts, used farm equipment. Lots of household items, end tables, dining room table, chicken and bear collections, books, puzzles, toys, cookware, mugs, tupperware, decor, lamps, material, lots of glassware and Antiques. Saturday is 1/2 price in the garage and deals galore outside.
Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business
DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
dayton247now.com
Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
dayton247now.com
Fire Prevention Week continues
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Urbana Fire welcomed the State Fire Marshal and Governor Mike DeWine. In honor of Fire Prevention Week , they also visited the Fire Departments in Troy and Sidney. The theme for this week is "Fire won't wait." "It's better to go ahead and exit and not...
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
hometownstations.com
3 events bringing hundreds out to the Van Wert Co. Fairgrounds
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people are heading over to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to take part in not one but three events going on at the same time. Harvest Happenings, the Dairy Barn Emporium, and the Apple Festival have taken over the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. If you like to shop or looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, there are crafts, clothing, and other items available in many different building. But it is the Apple Festival that started it all. It is celebrating it is 35th year in 2022. It began as way for three orchards to get rid of their apple supplies in the fall, but it has grown too so much more.
