Twitter May Drop Clickable Hashtags, AstraZeneca's Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine Fails Trial, Coinbase Gets Singapore Nod: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 11

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
Intel's Self-Driving Company Mobileye Files for IPO With an Expected $30 Billion Valuation

Mobileye, a self-driving tech company owned by Intel INTC, has just filed for IPO with the SEC under the symbol MBLY. According to the prospectus shared with the SEC, Intel is planning to list Class A common shares while retaining ownership over Class B stocks. Class B stocks have ten times more votes than their Class A counterparts, so this will enable Intel to retain complete control over board decisions.
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech

Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Tweet Calling Elon Musk 'Tyrant-Bro' — Says It Could Be Liberating To Ask 'What If The Dictator Is Good?'

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin weighed in on a tweet on Monday that took a dig at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s alleged transformation into a “Tyrant-bro.”. What Happened: Buterin, responded to a tweet from Dennis Pourteaux, a surgeon and blogger, which said, “Fascinating: Elon’s journey from being an HCQ-bro, to being a Dogecoin-bro, to his current stint as a Tyrant-bro.”
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
After Putin's Latest Offensive In Kyiv, Alcoa Urges White House To Ban Aluminum Imports From Russia

U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA is asking the Joe Biden administration to block metal imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s latest military escalation in Kyiv. What Happened: Pennsylvania-based Alcoa believes that “the U.S. government and other countries should sanction Russian aluminum,” the company’s spokesperson told Reuters....
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
