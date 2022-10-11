Twitter May Drop Clickable Hashtags, AstraZeneca's Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine Fails Trial, Coinbase Gets Singapore Nod: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 11

Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Intel's Self-Driving Company Mobileye Files for IPO With an Expected $30 Billion Valuation
Mobileye, a self-driving tech company owned by Intel INTC, has just filed for IPO with the SEC under the symbol MBLY. According to the prospectus shared with the SEC, Intel is planning to list Class A common shares while retaining ownership over Class B stocks. Class B stocks have ten times more votes than their Class A counterparts, so this will enable Intel to retain complete control over board decisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation. What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Tweet Calling Elon Musk 'Tyrant-Bro' — Says It Could Be Liberating To Ask 'What If The Dictator Is Good?'
Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin weighed in on a tweet on Monday that took a dig at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s alleged transformation into a “Tyrant-bro.”. What Happened: Buterin, responded to a tweet from Dennis Pourteaux, a surgeon and blogger, which said, “Fascinating: Elon’s journey from being an HCQ-bro, to being a Dogecoin-bro, to his current stint as a Tyrant-bro.”
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga
Putin Is 'Signing A Suicide Note' If He Uses Nuclear Weapons, Warns Former National Security Advisor
The threat of nuclear conflict has been elevated in recent months as the war in Ukraine continues. One former U.S. security advisor is speaking out about the potential ramifications of nuclear weapons. What Happened: With Elon Musk and others sounding the alarm that a nuclear war could be imminent, a...
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin en Route to 40X Gains, According to Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin May 2021 collapse thinks BTC is en route to 40x gains over the long term. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 127,500 Twitter followers that if Bitcoin matches gold’s market cap in the future, that will equal a surge of about 40x.
After Putin's Latest Offensive In Kyiv, Alcoa Urges White House To Ban Aluminum Imports From Russia
U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA is asking the Joe Biden administration to block metal imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s latest military escalation in Kyiv. What Happened: Pennsylvania-based Alcoa believes that “the U.S. government and other countries should sanction Russian aluminum,” the company’s spokesperson told Reuters....
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0