Why 'Black Adam' star Pierce Brosnan wore his own wedding ring as Dr. Fate 'which I never do'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Pierce Brosnan is showing off his love for his longtime wife Keely Shaye Smith in "Black Adam."

Starring as Dr. Fate and scholarly Dr. Kent Nelson in the DC Comics superhero spectacular (opening Oct. 21), Brosnan, 69, wears his own wedding ring and his watch — the latter a gift from his wife featuring a loving inscription.

It's a sweepingly romantic gesture from Brosnan, who celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with Shaye Smith in August .

It also fits his married character Dr. Fate, the powerful, teleporting sorcerer who fights evil alongside his wife Inza Cramer-Nelson in the comic books.

"I wore my own wedding ring, which I never do," Brosnan tells USA TODAY. "And I wore my own timepiece, a beautiful Montblanc timepiece that my wife Keely gave me that is inscribed with, 'Time flies on love's wings.' Those are personal talismans I brought to the character."

"It just seemed fitting," Brosnan added. "And based on my research, it worked."

Pierce Brosnan shows his wedding ring in "Black Adam." Frank Masi, Frank Masi

'Black Adam' must-see film: Fall film guide

The Rock: Why Black Adam is in 'Super-Pets' with his dog

The one-time James Bond actor is starring in his first superhero movie but says he has been a fan of comic books and comic book movies throughout his life. After immediately accepting the role of Dr. Fate/Kent Nelson alongside Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in the film's Justice Society, Brosnan took a deep dive into his character.

The wedding ring and watch became part of the character he built based on the research, even though Inza does not appear in "Black Adam."

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan at the 2020 Golden Globes. Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

"He is a man who foresees the future," says Brosnan, who notes the special relationship Dr. Fate has with fellow Justice Society member Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). "Hawkman and Dr. Fate have traveled through eons of time, they have a special bond and friendship and brotherly love. Hawkman is the leader and I am somewhat the guide to his leadership."

The entire Brosnan family watched "Black Adam" at their Malibu home last week. Did Shaye Smith appreciate the gesture?

"She does," says Brosnan. "We saw the movie last weekend with our sons and friends, and it was celebrated wholeheartedly. There were thumbs up all around."

In August, Brosnan posted a throwback wedding picture on the couple's anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary my love," Brosnan wrote. "We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again."

The Irish Brosnan married one-time TV journalist Shaye Smith in 2001, a decade following the death of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 at age 43.

Last month, Brosnan sent a special Instagram message to Shaye Smith for her 59th birthday featuring a hug in a tropical location.

"I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play," Brosnan wrote. "Onwards we go!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why 'Black Adam' star Pierce Brosnan wore his own wedding ring as Dr. Fate 'which I never do'

