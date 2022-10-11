Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit with police in South LA
One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were “conducting surveillance” on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.
nypressnews.com
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike
All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
nypressnews.com
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area. The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the...
nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso say LA City Councilmembers should resign after racist remark scandal
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. Tom Wait reports.
nypressnews.com
Young adults in L.A. to get $1,000 a month under new guaranteed income program
A new program in Los Angeles County is offering universal basic income, with $1,000 monthly payments to a select group of young adults. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services introduced the pilot program, which will provide a three-year guaranteed income for about 300 people ages 18 to 24, the agency said.
nypressnews.com
In race for California’s top banker, Cudahy councilman looks to oust incumbent who weathered political storms
Republican Jack Guerrero in the November election faces the difficult task for trying to unseat the Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma, who won a lopsided victory in the June primary and remains popular among California voters despite a string of scandals. The treasurer is the state’s top banker and is...
nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso call on council members to resign after racist remark incident
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. “I do believe the pressure is going to weigh on them and that they will resign,” Bass said. “I think we are going to have chaos in the city council until they step down.”
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Bass, Caruso spar in debate over taxes, political ethics
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso sparred over their qualifications in a debate Tuesday held in front of the backdrop of a growing scandal at City Hall. As Bass and Caruso held their debate, the city was reeling from revelations of racist...
