ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Bill Lee announces $100M initiative to fight crime in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieGCf_0iULcv9J00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee has launched a $100 million fund that will be used to strengthen public safety across Tennessee.

The governor’s office announced the launch of the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning, stating that the fund will equip law enforcement with the tools needed to make every community safe.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Nashville this Wednesday

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety,” said Governor Bill Lee, “Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

In a statement, the governor’s office said the fund will work in support of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda that works to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety.

Officials say the funding will include hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, the purchase and application of technology and equipment, and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

Law enforcement agencies can apply for the grant until January 2023. To learn more about the grant, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
localmemphis.com

What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Public housing in TN cannot ban guns, judges rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the prohibitions in public housing violate the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Wkrn#Tennessean#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wkyufm.org

Hundreds of healthcare workers ask Tennessee lawmakers to reconsider the state’s all-out abortion ban

More than 700 Tennessee health care workers have signed an open letter to state lawmakers, asking them to revisit the state’s all-out abortion ban. Many of them are OB-GYNs like Dr. Nikki Zite of Knoxville, who helped write the letter. She says an original draft asked legislators to repeal the abortion ban, but Zite says repeal seemed too far-fetched.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Mississippi could renew effort for fentanyl testing access

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi legislators say they will renew efforts to clarify that people may possess chemical strips to detect traces of the deadly drug fentanyl. A bill to decriminalize the test strips died early this year. But the House Drug Policy Committee chairman, Republican Rep. Lee Yancy of Brandon now supports the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, a 66-year-old school board […]
SAN LUIS, AZ
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy