Knoxville, TN

College football top 25 picks: No. 3 Alabama heads to No. 6 Tennessee

Neyland Stadium in Knoxville will be rocking when the sixth-ranked. Volunteers play host to No. 3 Alabama on an SEC shaping Saturday. The Crimson Tide have won 15 consecutive games in the series, but Tennessee Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Hendon Hooker hopes to turn things around. Bryce Young, the defending...
