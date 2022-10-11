Students found with weapons at two high schools in Richland County, deputies say

On the same day, two students at separate high schools in Columbia were found with weapons on campus, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The teenagers are facing charges for bringing the weapons to Ridge View High and Columbia High in unrelated incidents Monday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The teen’s names were not made public because of their ages.

At about 9:30 a.m., school administrators at Ridge View High were investigating a 16-year-old student for a different issue when a knife was found during a search of his belongings, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school campus and released to his parent, according to the sheriff’s department.

At Columbia High , school administrators learned a 14-year-old student had a gun, and they found the loaded weapon in his book bag, the sheriff’s department said.

The gun and the student were turned over to school resource officers, and he was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry, the sheriff’s department said.

There’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun, according to the sheriff’s department.

There was no word if the high schools were placed on a lockdown during the incidents. Both Richland 1 (Columbia High) and Richland 2 (Ridge View High) school districts have previously said students can face expulsion if they are found in possession of a weapon at school.

The teens were found with the weapons on the same day that there was a false report of a shooting at Lower Richland High School .

The sheriff’s department said it received a report Monday of a shooting at the Richland 1 high school , but after law enforcement responded, they determined there was no shooting. The incident comes after similar hoax calls about shootings were made at multiple schools across South Carolina.