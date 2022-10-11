ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Students found with weapons at two high schools in Richland County, deputies say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

On the same day, two students at separate high schools in Columbia were found with weapons on campus, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The teenagers are facing charges for bringing the weapons to Ridge View High and Columbia High in unrelated incidents Monday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The teen’s names were not made public because of their ages.

At about 9:30 a.m., school administrators at Ridge View High were investigating a 16-year-old student for a different issue when a knife was found during a search of his belongings, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school campus and released to his parent, according to the sheriff’s department.

At Columbia High , school administrators learned a 14-year-old student had a gun, and they found the loaded weapon in his book bag, the sheriff’s department said.

The gun and the student were turned over to school resource officers, and he was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry, the sheriff’s department said.

There’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun, according to the sheriff’s department.

There was no word if the high schools were placed on a lockdown during the incidents. Both Richland 1 (Columbia High) and Richland 2 (Ridge View High) school districts have previously said students can face expulsion if they are found in possession of a weapon at school.

The teens were found with the weapons on the same day that there was a false report of a shooting at Lower Richland High School .

The sheriff’s department said it received a report Monday of a shooting at the Richland 1 high school , but after law enforcement responded, they determined there was no shooting. The incident comes after similar hoax calls about shootings were made at multiple schools across South Carolina.

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
Richland County, SC
Education
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Principal#Highschool
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
coladaily.com

Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
9K+
Followers
498
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy