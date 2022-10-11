Read full article on original website
Two Augusta, Maine Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One!
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything...
Open house draws a hungry, appreciative crowd
Sparky the fire dog and Smoky Bear, along with the free food, drew over 200 people to Boothbay Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention Week open house Tuesday, Oct. 11. Held from 5 to 7 p.m., the event also featured a display of fire and other emergency vehicles, time to meet the firefighters – some dressed in full gear while others worked the grills, cooked fries, or manned information display tables – and a time for catch-up conversations with friends and neighbors.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Authors of ‘The First Blade of Sweetgrass’ at Merry Barn
Here at the Merry Barn we are continuing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the entire week, and beyond. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., we are honored to welcome the authors of The First Blade of Sweetgrass, Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, for a special reading at our October Community Literacy Event.
Local FDs visit Boothbay Region Elementary School
Boothbay Region Elementary School pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one and two welcomed special guests Oct. 11. The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor fire departments made their annual visit promoting fire safety. For Boothbay Chief Dick Spofford, it was another opportunity to introduce firefighters to young elementary school students. “For me, this makes over 20 times I’ve been here for fire safety,” he said. “This introduces young students to firemen so they won’t be afraid. When they are fully equipped with a mask and a tank, they can be scary. We want to teach them that firemen are there to help them, not be afraid,” he said.
Community Lunch to benefit fire victims
Jennie Mitchell of Brady’s said Monday that the first Community Lunch at the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. will benefit Vi Lee and the Morton family. “We would like to encourage the donation of gift cards for clothes, Hannaford and area restaurants. Cash donations will be taken to the bank where they are setting up accounts for them,” said Mitchell.
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place
For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
Just go
One last pitch for attendance at Wiscasset Scarecrowfest’s big day this Saturday, Oct. 15. From the dessert contest to the movie and scarecrow-building, this annual event, now back at the municipal building, is built for fun, flavor and more. And, as hoped here last week, National Weather Service’s early...
Final First Friday a laid-back event
The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
Clifford Park expansion continues toward completion
The Clifford Park expansion is progressing toward a spring completion date. Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Oct. 12 now that the playground is done, focus is on the pavilion and ballfields. “The pavilion should be done in a couple weeks. Loam was delivered to a location near Chapel Street, and the ballfields are close to completion,” he told selectmen during their board meeting.
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
BRHS principal invites community to breakfast Nov. 1
Boothbay Region High School had its open house Oct. 5. Principal Tricia Campbell announced a “Principal’s Breakfast” for Nov. 1 where families will be able to drop in and say “hello” and ask questions ahead of the Nov. 16 parent/teacher conferences. Campbell said her goal...
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Amazing Cider Man: The Maine Lawyer Turned Apple-Foraging Obsessive
By day, Sean Turley is a Portland lawyer. But when he swaps out his business suit for denim overalls, he turns into one of Maine’s foremost apple nerds. His “origin story,” as he puts it, goes back a decade: One autumn day, he was driving through central Maine with his now-wife when they stopped at an orchard. Turley knew a few types of apples from supermarkets — Gala, Golden Delicious, etc. — but at this single orchard, he encountered more than two dozen different apples with names he’d never heard. Awed by the sheer variety, he loaded up his trunk and hauled them home for a tasting with friends. After that, his annual apple tastings, organized with Portland Food Map founder Anestes Fotiades, became a seasonal staple of the Portland food scene (and, in 2019, they hosted one for the governor).
Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer
Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
