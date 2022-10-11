ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville, IL

fox32chicago.com

2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police

CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS News

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS News

1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle in Warren Township crash

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead and five others are hospitalized following a crash in unincorporated Gurnee last weekend. Lake County Coroner's Office said on Oct. 9, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Route 45 and Rollins Road for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies found five individuals ejected from one vehicle.
GURNEE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicles struck by rocks in Kenosha County; window shattered

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Kenosha County following reports that several vehicles were struck by rocks while driving on 128th Street in the Village of Bristol. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Libertyville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Libertyville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
vfpress.news

Maywood Man Murdered In Westchester, Police Investigating

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood man was killed in Westchester on Oct. 11, according to reports by police and the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Carlos Barefield, of Maywood, was murdered on the 10000 block of Chaucer Ave. in...
WESTCHESTER, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Three charged after vehicle with weapons, drugs inside pulled over by Kenosha Police

Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs. Passion K. Wade, 21, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle, including 2 children, in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night. At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 45 and Rollins Road in unincorporated Gurnee for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Man gets 14 years for 2019 Riverside home invasion

A Buffalo Grove man charged with multiple felonies for forcing his way into a Riverside home in 2019, kidnapping a man who lived there and then beating him before dumping him in a Chicago alley pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of home invasion and is serving his sentence at Centralia Correctional Center.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD

LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
LANSING, IL

