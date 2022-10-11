ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Sends Love To Ex Tony Kanal As She Celebrates No Doubt On 27th Anniversary Of ‘Tragic Kingdom’

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani, 53, resurfaced an old photo of her band No Doubt, and shared a sweet message to the whole group including her ex Tony Kanal, 52. “Tragic kingdom dropped 27 years ago?! no way. thx for the reminder @tonykanal 💕 gx,” Gwen wrote on Instagram Oct. 10, which marked the 27-year anniversary of the release of their most successful album, Tragic Kingdom. The years-old snapshot featured Gwen and Tony with their former bandmates Tom Dumont, 54, and Adrian Young, 53. Gwen rocked pink hair and a black crop top with a pair of Adidas sweatpants in the throwback photo.

Gwen’s post was in response to Tony sharing the exact same photo on his own Instagram to celebrate the iconic 1995 album. “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….Our Tragic Kingdom was released 27 years ago today 💥,” Tony captioned his post. Tragic Kingdom was created when Gwen and Tony were breaking up after seven years of dating, so the album features several breakup ballads like “Don’t Speak” and “Sunday Morning.”

Gwen reflected on Tragic Kingdom and her relationship with Tony last year, telling Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show that she’s still affected by the meaning behind the album. “The whole purpose for the Tragic Kingdom is the breakup, the heartbreak. There’s a lot of feelings,” The Voice coach explained in the interview from March 2021. “Even in that record, when you say the words ‘tragic kingdom,’ my heart still kind of is broken. Cause those songs were about a really sad time for me,” she added.

Gwen Stefani and her ex Tony Kanal, both members of No Doubt (Photo: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

No Doubt was active from 1986 to 2004, before their first hiatus which ended in 2009. The group took their second hiatus in 2015 and have been focused on their solo careers since then. When asked about a possible No Doubt reunion on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gwen responded, “If I could predict the future, I would tell you.”

Gwen and Tony have also moved on in their personal lives. Gwen’s married to Blake Shelton and has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Tony is married to home designer Erin Lokitz and they have two daughters together.

