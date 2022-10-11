ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

What to know before voter registration deadline

By Kayla Davis
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, October 11 is the final day to register to vote in Arkansas.

If you’ve recently moved to Arkansas or to a different county within the state or haven’t filled out the voter registration form, you’ll need to make sure you do in order to vote in the November election.

The Washington County Election Director, Jennifer Price, said if you’re unsure of your registration status, it’s always a good idea to check and make sure all of the information is correct. Click here to check your registration status and more.

There are two ways to register, by mail or in person.

If you’re choosing to mail in your registration form, you can print it from the Secretary of State’s website here , or pick one up at your local public library. Price warns that it has to be postmarked with the current date, which can be confirmed by taking it straight to the post office.

Price said it’s best not to procrastinate but expects a large number of people to register Tuesday.

“Because you do have that 30-day deadline, you don’t want to wait and then remember on Wednesday,” said Price.

If you’re choosing to register in person, head to your county clerk’s office where you can fill out the form and leave it there.

Where can I register to vote in Washington County?

The Washington County clerk’s office closes at 4:30 p.m. In Benton County, you can register to vote at the clerk’s office in Downtown Bentonville until 7:30 p.m.

If you are registered, the next step is to study up on the candidates and ballot issues because Price said some of them are lengthy and come Election Day, the poll workers might not be able to help you decipher what they all mean.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

