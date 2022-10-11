Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Roku and Wyze team up for new smart home lineup
Roku now has a Smart Home line. Co-developed with Wyze, the initial batch of devices includes video doorbells, cameras, lights, and plugs for indoor and outdoor use. All the new devices can be controlled through your Roku, using your TV to show what’s happening in the camera’s field of view. They launch with Google Assistant compatibility, with Amazon’s Alexa support coming in November.
knowtechie.com
The best Prime Early Access tech deals
Are you looking for the best Prime Early Access deals? Of course you are – you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t. But, lucky for you, we’ve been busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for all of the best deals Prime Early Access has to offer. If...
knowtechie.com
When does the Meta Quest Pro release?
After months of teasing and leaks, Meta finally officially revealed the Meta Quest Pro headset. The premium VR machine is an absolute behemoth at a price point of $1,499, and we now know when the Meta Quest Pro officially releases. Meta’s premium VR headset comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus...
knowtechie.com
Meta reveals the all-new $1,499 Meta Quest Pro headset
Meta kicked off its annual Meta Connect conference today in a big way. CEO Mark Zuckerberg took advantage of the keynote to launch the $1,499 Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. That’s not a typo. We’ve known for some time that the VR headset would be high-end, and early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ is stuffed with new hardware
Microsoft refreshed the Surface Studio 2 today, bringing new internals to the all-in-one desktop PC. Powered by newer hardware, it is now known as the Surface Studio 2+. The previous device was released four years ago. Microsoft didn’t change the design this time, opting to modernize the hardware it runs on and add some new ports.
knowtechie.com
Prime Early Access: AirPods Pro 2 now at its lowest on Amazon
Sure, the AirPods Pro 2 were just launched a month ago, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from slapping a moderately healthy discount on them. That’s right, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale gets the new AirPods Pro 2 down to $223.24. They typically sell for $249, so that’s 10% in savings. Hey, that’s better than nothing.
knowtechie.com
What are hot-swap mechanical keyboard switches?
The biggest quality-of-life upgrade you can do for your PC is a good keyboard. Mechanical keyboards are objectively better than other types, giving every keystroke a pleasing feel and sound. The thing is, most mechanical keyboards have their switches soldered in place. That means you must be handy with a...
knowtechie.com
Prime Early Access: Storm2 Slim 130W charger down to $160
We wrote about Sharkgeek’s Storm2 Slim portable laptop charger just a month ago, and when we originally covered it, Amazon had it listed at $199.99. Right now, the Prime Early Access sale drops the price down to $160. No special promo codes or on-site coupons are needed. Add it to your cart, and it’s all yours for $160.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Sony releases $1,000 hearing aids that anyone can buy
Sony has launched two new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10 were designed in partnership with WS Audiology and will be released before the end of the year. This release follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
knowtechie.com
Save $80 on this 8TB Western Digital home cloud storage device
We all likely store some sort of data or files in one of the various cloud services, but what if we had our own cloud to access? Well, you can with the Western Digital My Cloud personal storage device. And better yet, the 8TB version of the My Cloud is...
knowtechie.com
Cover your walls in Govee light panels with a $75 discount
Amazon’s second Prime Day event is on, with deep deals for Prime members. Govee has a selection of RGB lighting on sale, so you can get your home glowing for the holidays. Like their flagship Triangle Light Panels, in a ten-pack for just $125. That’s a $75 discount from the usual selling price and one of the cheapest ways to cover your walls in RGBIC lighting panels.
knowtechie.com
Does Google’s Pixel Watch have Fitbit automatic workout tracking?
Google’s Pixel Watch is the company’s first entry into the smartwatch market. The Pixel Watch is integrated with Google-owned Fitbit technology. But will it have all of Fitbit’s features, like automatic workout tracking?. Automatic workout tracking is one of the more useful features on Fitbit’s watches, like...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s October sale saves you up to $150 on a Galaxy S22
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has been out for almost a year now. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much change in pricing, and discounts have been pretty rare. To make up for it, Samsung is currently offering several deals on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, with savings of up to $150.
knowtechie.com
Will Steam Deck be sold in stores?
Valve launched its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC back in February of 2022. At the time, it was available by preorder only, sparking the question of whether or not it would ever be sold in retail stores. Since the device’s launch, the preorders have cooled down a ton. In fact,...
knowtechie.com
How to preorder the Meta Quest Pro
Meta revealed its $1,499 Quest Pro headset at its annual Meta Connect conference on October 11. The headset officially launches on October 25, but you can preorder the Meta Quest Pro right now. Meta’s new Quest Pro is a big step over the current Quest 2. It allows users to...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft Office is rebranding to Microsoft 365
Microsoft Office has been a staple of Windows computers for decades, housing popular apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Now, Microsoft is shaking things up by rebranding Microsoft Office to Microsoft 365. The new branding was initially spotted by The Verge and confirmed by a FAQ page on Microsoft’s website....
knowtechie.com
Acer laptops get some deep discounts for Prime Early Access
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is on, and one of those big brands participating is Acer. They’ve discounted everything from monitors to desktops, including some extra tasty deals for laptops. The Acer Swift X Creator Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU and NVIDIA RTX...
knowtechie.com
Meta and Microsoft team up for better VR productivity and gaming
Microsoft and Meta are teaming up to bring productivity and gaming to the Meta’s Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. The biggest Microsoft services are coming to VR, including Teams, Office, Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The biggest takeaway is that Meta hopes that actual, industry-standard productivity tools will drive...
knowtechie.com
PSA: The Instagram website is good, actually
Instagram was a simple concept. The best ideas always are. It let people upload pictures into a chronological feed, free of the clutter found in rival social networks. It was a beautifully barebones experience. And then it wasn’t. Facebook bought Instagram for a cool $1 billion in 2012. Over time,...
knowtechie.com
How does a wireless security camera work?
Security cameras are getting more popular as the population increases and home security concerns grow. But these devices don’t have to be stationary – they can be used with a wireless network, wirelessly transmitting video of your home to a receiver installed on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Comments / 0